Nikki Haley's Ramaswamy Zinger Praised As 'Most Relatable Thing' She's Ever Said

Nikki Haley seems to find her GOP presidential rival Vivek Ramaswamy incredibly annoying, and some online commentators apparently couldn’t agree more.

″Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” the former South Carolina governor snapped at her primary debate opponent on Wednesday night.

She was criticizing the biotech entrepreneur over his stance on the Chinese-owned app TikTok.

Ramaswamy had been asked about his decision to join the popular social media platform recently. He was the first GOP presidential candidate to do so, despite having criticized it as “digital fentanyl.”

The app is banned on government-issued devices in the U.S. due to Chinese espionage concerns.

Ramaswamy said he was hoping to reach “the next generation of young Americans.”

“This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps we could have,” Haley said, before delivering her exasperated burn.

Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy: “Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber…” pic.twitter.com/NX3eDJl76O — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2023

In 2024 campaign ad released last month, Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, emphasized her stance on fighting “Chinese tyranny.”

While her Ramaswamy line was one of the most biting of the night, New York Times columnist Carlos Lozada pointed out Haley had been effusive about the businessman’s first book, “Woke, Inc.,” in a blurb on the back of his most recent publication.

Nikki Haley has a glowing blurb on the back of Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest book:

“His combination of honesty, intellect, and foresight are exactly what we need to overcome our challenges in the years ahead.” pic.twitter.com/gRO2txWu9F — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosNYT) September 28, 2023

Many users of X (formerly Twitter) were surprised to share some common ground with Haley:

This is the most relatable thing Nikki Haley has ever said https://t.co/4TSYShTMU8 — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) September 28, 2023

Nikki Haley's hatred of Vivek Ramaswamy is the most relatable thing about her. https://t.co/sNhqP4bfxc — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) September 28, 2023

Most of this debate is absolute nonsense, but the degree to which she hates him sparks joy. https://t.co/y6ZyRgSNSR — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) September 28, 2023

And, honestly, Nikki is right here. Every time Vivek says something we all feel dumber. He is truly the worst & evil & no young person will support this guy. Trust me. https://t.co/Tdao676w3n — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 28, 2023

And look at her eyes and facial expressions when she says it ! https://t.co/DiORcVECzg — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 28, 2023

Nikki Haley’s utter hatred and disdain for Vivek is so pure that it brings life this to weary soul. https://t.co/QO4NGkWa9W — Nathan Carson (@ndcarson) September 28, 2023

That’s how we feel when any republican speaks. https://t.co/oaCmPW8MBV — Sky 💛 (@skylikeajedi) September 28, 2023

I can’t believe I am saying this, I agree with Nikki Haley on this roast 👇🏽 https://t.co/swDpqOQ2Ai — Rubén García-Reyes (@rgarciareyes4) September 28, 2023

