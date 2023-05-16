Nikko Bongivengo pleads while jurors wait

May 16—A jury trial for Nikko Bongivengo on drug and gun charges was stopped short in court Monday when he entered a plea agreement.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller, who prosecuted the case, said multiple cases pending against the 22-year-old Bongivengo in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas were combined, and a gun possession case for which he was to stand trial in January was dropped as a result of the plea agreement.

Bongivengo, 22, whose last known address was Blanchard Street, pleaded guilty to one count of person not to possess a gun and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

A pool of jurors was waiting to be called in for selection when the plea proceedings commenced and the jurors were later dismissed.

Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto sentenced Bongivengo to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional institution as a result of the plea arrangement.

He pleaded guilty in another case to misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, in exchange for 1 to 2 years in prison, to be served concurrent to the 4-8 years.

Other charges against him in those cases will be dismissed as a result of the plea agreement, Miller said.

Michael Francis Yagercik, a Beaver Falls court-appointed attorney, represented Bongivengo in the court proceedings.

The charges that warranted the longer, state prison term stem from an incident in November 2022, when Bongivengo, who was wanted by police on multiple arrest warrants, nearly died of an apparent drug overdose. He was found unconscious and not breathing inside a Jeep Compass on North Cedar Street on the city's Lower East Side, according to New Castle police reports.

New Castle Fire Department and ambulance personnel reportedly ran to Bongivengo's aid in his vehicle and revived him with two doses of naloxone, the complaint states.

Police officers had to turn off the vehicle's motor when they arrived and the key was in his pocket, according to a criminal complaint.

Police while searching him found a loaded handgun and $600 cash inside his clothing. When he was taken to the hospital, the police found 10.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 11.2 grams of suspected heroin inside his underwear pocket, the report said.

As officers were escorting Bongivengo out of the hospital, he broke free and ran, and an officer who caught up with him pushed him and he fell, landing on his shoulder and face, causing an abrasion above his left eye, the report said. He continued to struggle with the police and was handcuffed with the help of hospital police.

Police said he exhibited further unruly behavior at the Lawrence County jail and was placed in a restraint chair. He reportedly bit one of the jail officers on his forearm during the struggle, the complaint states.

Police reported that Bongivengo is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Miller noted that Bongivengo also is facing drug and gun charges in the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas, but those have not yet come up for trial or plea.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a plea in court.

