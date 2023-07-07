Nikko Japanese Steak House closes a month after alleged meth poisoning

The owners of Nikko Japanese Steakhouse announced on Friday that Pace restaurant would be closing its doors permanently.

Last month, seven people were poisoned with a narcotic after allegedly eating food prepared at a hibachi table at the restaurant, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office investigated the incident but closed the case without making an arrest because of a lack of evidence into how the seven people were poisoned. Three of the patrons announced through their attorney they had tested positive for methamphetamines and were seeking answers about how it happened.

The owners of the restaurant posted a lengthy message on its Facebook account announcing its closure.

"On June 10th, we heard, just like many of you did, of people being injured after eating at our restaurant," the post said. "From the moment the story broke, we cooperated with authorities and all licensing agencies. It was determined by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office that there was nothing linking the restaurant to the accusations, and after a clear survey by the health department, we re-open our doors. We are so thankful to our regulars who came back to support us, unfortunately it just wasn’t enough to keep the doors open."

A pair of inspections by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, one conducted the day of the alleged poisoning June 9 and follow-up inspection on June 13, found a total of 31 violations in the restaurant.

The post said the owners were "brutally harassed" by various media outlets as local journalists called their businesses and homes seeking comment, as is standard journalistic practice.

The restaurant owners have not commented to any media on the incident except through the business's Facebook page.

"Today, a family-owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media," the post said. "We are heartbroken, but were unable to sustain the cost to stay open, when it seemed that every day, a local news outlet wanted to find something else to report on."

The business thanked its regular patrons for their support.

"Thank you for your years of loyal patronage, for letting us celebrate your special occasions at our hibachi tables and for loving us through so many life changes, and even a global pandemic," the post said. "Please, respect our privacy as we try to recover and figure out what our future holds. We will fondly remember our times together."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Nikko Japanese Steak House in Pace announces permanent closure