  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nikola reports narrower loss than expected, shares rally

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nikola (NKLA) shares are up after hours following the electric-truck startup's fourth quarter results.

These are the numbers as compared to Street estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Adjusted Earnings (loss) per share: -17 cents vs. estimates of - 24 cents/share

Adjusted Ebitda: loss of 65.5 million vs. an estimated loss of $86.73 million

CEO Mark Russell highlighted the scaled back focus of the company in the last several months of the year.

"In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nikola made the necessary changes to refocus and realign the company. You have seen us restructure our agreement with GM, cancel our battery electric (BEV) refuse truck program, discontinue our Powersports program and realign the company's resources with laser focus on our core businesses: battery electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric (FCEV) heavy-duty trucks, and hydrogen refueling infrastructure," said Russell.

Nikola recently announced details for its upcoming hydrogen fuel-cell-powered truck lineup, including vehicles with a driving range of up to 900 miles.

Earlier this week CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson initiated coverage of the stock with a Sell rating, pointing out electric vehicle maker Tesla's (TSLA) first mover advantage which will beat Nikola in the semi truck space.

“With no revenue and no profitability in sight, but with a growing backlog, Nikola has its work cut out to justify its current valuation,” Nelson wrote in his note to investors.

Last year was an eventful one for Nikola. It went public in June through a special purpose acquisition company.

Months later founder Trevor Milton stepped down as executive chairman following a scathing short seller report. A previously announced partnership deal with General Motors GM (GM) was subsequently slimmed down to just the fuel-cell side, scrapping a planned Badger pickup truck.

The Street has assigned 3 Buys, 5 Holds, 0 Sells on the stock.

(Photo Illustration by Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ines covers the U.S. stock market. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Here's why Tesla's stock tumbled after Battery Day, and why analysts are still bullish

Nikola calls short-seller report a 'hit job,' shares still fall

Tesla analyst is bullish on what the company is doing with its high-priced stock, raises price target to $550

Apple analyst says record-breaking share price rally is about 'MOMO' not 'FOMO'

Tesla shares surge 12% on day of stock split

Recommended Stories

  • World's first bitcoin ETF soars past $500 million in assets under management

    The Purpose Investments Bitcoin ETF is seeing massive inflows after launching last week.

  • Nikola Beats As Key Plants Near Production; Fisker Reservations Jump

    Nikola beat fourth-quarter estimates and announced progress on key production goals, while Fisker reported strong demand for its EV.

  • USPS fleet gets an upgrade for the first time in three decades

    The aging USPS fleet will soon get an upgrade, complete with airbags and air conditioning.

  • Plug Power Reports Steep Negative Revenue — Here's Why

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power reported a deeper loss than expected in the fourth quarter and had negative revenue.

  • Samsung’s video revealing augmented reality glasses has been leaked on Twitter

    An unseen Samsung video about its AR glasses was leaked on Twitter.

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped Thursday

    What happened Many stocks in the electric-vehicle (EV) sector are sinking today, and Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) is no exception. With its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings looming, shares dropped as much as 10% Thursday and remain down 7.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed EV battery startup expects major breakthrough in 2021

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance Live on what his company has on tap this year.

  • HYLN Stock Rises On Earnings Report After Joining EV Stock Sell-Off

    Hyliion reported a Q4 loss, the second time the electric drivetrain maker released results since its IPO. HYLN stock rose late after tumbling Tuesday.

  • Design Software Firm Autodesk Beats Fourth-Quarter Sales, Earnings Targets

    Autodesk, a maker of computer-aided design software and workflow tools, late Thursday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter. But ADSK stock fell after the earnings report.

  • The myth that botched the US Covid response

    New research reveals that controlling a pandemic doesn't require dire economic sacrifice.

  • Why Best Buy Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of electronics superstore chain Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) sure don't seem to be living up to their name today, at least not as of 3:20 p.m. EST, when they were down 8.8%. Why are Best Buy shares down? In an early-morning earnings report today, the retailer confirmed that it had beaten analyst estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 profits, earning $3.48 per share on a pro forma basis when only $3.45 was expected.

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing, hit with $6.6 million FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill - sources

    Boeing Co will pay a $6.6 million to U.S. regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take weeks or even up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, depending to a large degree on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

  • UK court allows extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi to India

    A London court ruled on Thursday that billionaire Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi could be extradited to his home country to face charges of fraud, money laundering and interfering with an investigation. Modi, whose diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March 2019 and has been in custody since then, appearing at court hearings by video-link from Wandsworth Prison. He faces several sets of charges relating to an alleged large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank, to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud, and to alleged intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

  • Bitcoin Outflows From Coinbase Suggest Institutions Are Buying the Dip

    Big money continues to chase bitcoin on dips, blockchain data shows.

  • Treasury Yields Surge Past 1.6%, Sounding Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. government debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, with a key part of the Treasury curve surging past an inflection point that’s seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.Yields took off with startling speed on Thursday, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries at one point reaching 1.61%, the highest in a year. In a telltale warning sign for some strategists, the 5-year Treasury yield soared convincingly above 0.75%, a crucial level that was expected to exacerbate selling, as traders pulled forward bets on when the Federal Reserve will start lifting policy rates. The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed as much as 25 basis points to a level last seen in June.The latest leg in this frenetic fixed-income tumble came on a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction Thursday. Yields globally are now at levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery as borrowing costs hurtle upwards.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity FuelAdding to the bond slump are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThe 5-year note is of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market. Earlier this week, tepid demand in an auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy. Then on Thursday, a measure of demand for a $62 billion auction of 7-year Treasury notes came in at a record low.The rout comes as investors continue to reprice expectations for Fed hikes as the vaccine rollout and the prospect of additional stimulus foster a rosier outlook for the economy. Yields on 2- and 5-year yields are more influenced by the starting point and speed of normalization, said Bank of America Corp. rates strategist Ralph Axel.“Everything that we see keeps pushing us into sooner, faster, more in terms of removing accommodation,” Axel said.With five-year yields taking flight, some investors appeared to get squeezed out of bets on a steeper yield curve, which has been a winner for weeks amid the global reflation trade. The spread between 5- and 30-year rates collapsed by roughly 15 basis points, the most since March.The surge in yields is hurting riskier assets. Emerging-market currencies such as the South African rand and Mexican peso sold off sharply against the dollar, and the S&P 500 Index dropped 2.5%.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a bond sell-off, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Officials’ DisquietEconomic leaders are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.“You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 6 months — is it too late to refinance?

    One expert says ultra-low rates "have come to an end," but a refi can still bring savings.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they had decided to preserve their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options" but would launch a new company to combine their existing powertrain operations.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq posts worst session since October as tech rout deepens

    Stocks traded lower as a rapid rise in Treasury yields spooked equity investors.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.