Nikola announces Badger electric pickup set to compete with Rivian and Tesla

On Monday, Nikola announced the launch of its Badger electric pickup truck, a model said to generate over 900hp and have a range of 600 miles on a single charge.

Joining the ranks of Rivian, Tesla, and now GMC with the revival of the Hummer, Nikola will be launching its own rendition of the electric pickup truck. The Badger is a model "designed to target and exceed every electric or petrol pickup in its class" and handle whatever needs a construction company could have for it.

Two versions of the model will be available: a fuel-cell electric or a battery-electric option.

Introducing #nikolabadger, the most advanced electric & hydrogen pickup, designed to take down the Ford Raptor. The Badger will output 906 HP, 980 ft. lbs., 4x4, torque vectoring, 15 kW of power export, with up to 600 miles of range. Get updated here: https://t.co/rEdFNMRLao #h2 pic.twitter.com/HPG0zieURT — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) February 10, 2020

In terms of power, the EV can generate up to 906hp and 980 ft-lbs of torque. From a standstill, the Badger can sprint to 60mph in about 2.9 seconds and run for 600 miles on single charge.

To accommodate those who intend to use the truck for construction, the model will be equipped with a 15kW outlet to power tools, lights, and compressors. Towing capacity measures over 8,000 pounds.

The Badger will debut this September in Pheonix at Nikola World 2020, where prototypes will be available for select customers to test.