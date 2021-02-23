Nikola announces hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicle lineup

(Reuters) - Nikola Corp on Tuesday disclosed details on its hydrogen fuel-cell-powered product lineup that will include vehicles with a driving range of up to 900 miles.

The lineup includes a hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) variant of Nikola's truck series Tre Cabover and Nikola Two FCEV Sleeper, a long-haul freight automobile, for the North American market.

The company's Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) variant currently covers up to 300 miles.

The first Tre FCEV prototype building is set to begin in the second quarter, with testing and validation continuing into 2022, the company said, adding that production is planned to start in the second half of 2023.

Nikola said its Tre FCEV Cabover is targeted for distances up to 500 miles, while the Sleeper would allow for a non-stop range of up to 900 miles.

In December, the company terminated a deal with Republic Services Inc to develop electric garbage trucks for the recycling and waste disposal firm.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

