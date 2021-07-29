Nikola founder Milton to face securities fraud charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder and one-time executive chair of Nikola Corp. surrendered Thursday in New York on criminal charges alleging that he made false and misleading statements about the electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup, duping some novice investors looking to earn money to replace income lost during the pandemic.

Trevor Milton resigned from Nikola in September amid allegations of fraud. At the time, Milton said he would defend himself against accusations that the company made false claims about its vehicles, allegations Nikola rejects.

In an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors charged Milton with two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud.

He was accused in the indictment of making false and misleading statements from November 2019 through last September through social media and television, print and podcast interviews about the company’s product and technology development.

The indictment said the claims were aimed at retail investors who did not have professional experience in the securities markets. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

Milton was scheduled to make an initial court appearance in the afternoon.

Shares of Nikola Corp. tumbled 7% before the opening bell Thursday.

The indictment said retail investors harmed by the misleading statements included people with no prior experience in the stock market who began trading during the coronavirus pandemic to replace or supplement income they had lost or to occupy their time during the lockdown that resulted from the health crisis.

The indictment cited numerous public statements Milton made as false and misleading, including his claims that the company had early success at creating a “fully functioning” semi truck prototype known as the “Nikola One.” Milton knew the prototype was inoperable, it said.

Milton also misled investors when he said Nikola had engineered and built an electricity- and hydrogen-powered pickup truck known as “the Badger” from the “ground up” using Nikola's parts and technology when he knew that wasn't true, the indictment said.

The indictment alleged he misled investors as well when he said Nikola was producing hydrogen at a reduced cost “when Milton knew that in fact no hydrogen was being produced at all by Nikola, at any cost.”

It said he also told investors that the company had developed batteries and other important components itself when Milton knew Nikola was acquiring those parts from third parties.

In addition, Milton allegedly claimed that reservations made for future delivery of Nikola semi trucks were binding orders representing billions of dollars in revenue, when most of those orders could be canceled at any time and were for a truck Nikola had no immediate plans to produce.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top German court strikes down Facebook rules on hate speech

    A top German court has ruled that Facebook acted illegally in taking down racist posts and blocking the account of their author because the social network failed to inform the user or give a reason for shutting them down. Thursday's judgment by the Federal Court of Justice further complicates a fraught debate over toxic discourse on social networks as Germany girds for a general election in September that polls show may not deliver a stable government. It is all the more striking because the comments made by the unnamed plaintiff evidently violated Facebook's community standards governing so-called hate speech, which is banned under German law if it threatens the peace or incites violence against minority groups.

  • The largest news agency in the US changes crime reporting practices to 'do less harm and give people second chances'

    Reporting about minor crimes is about to change. Illustration by kali9/iStock/Getty Images PlusWhen suspects’ names appear in crime stories, their lives may be broken and never put back together. For years, people have begged The Associated Press, known as the “AP,” to scrub their indiscretions from its archives. Some of those requests “were heart-rending,” said John Daniszewski, standards vice president at AP who helped to spearhead the worldwide news service’s new policy. Acknowledging that jo

  • Nikola electric trucks founder charged with securities fraud

    Trevor Milton, the founder of electric truck startup Nikola, was charged Thursday on three counts of fraud stemming from federal prosecutors' investigation of allegedly inaccurate or misleading statements the company made to investors.Driving the news: The Securities and Exchange Commission — which filed a complaint alongside a grand jury indictment from federal prosecutors in Manhattan — accused Milton of engaging in a "fraudulent scheme to deceive retail investors about Nikola’s products, tech

  • 'Terrorists': D.C. officer recalls vicious beating on Jan. 6

    D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges detailed the attacks on him and his fellow officers on Jan. 6 as they defended the Capitol, calling the perpetrators “terrorists.”

  • Miami Beach police chief right to take forceful stand against excessive force | Editorial

    Here’s an encouraging sign that toxic policing is being called out — at least this week in Miami Beach.

  • US charges Nikola founder with fraud

    US prosecutors charged Nikola founder and former executive chairman Trevor Milton with defrauding investors over myriad claims about the company's electric vehicles, according to an indictment released Thursday.

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • Fired Kentucky nurse, husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case. Sentencing next.

    Lori Vinson made headlines for saying she wasn’t sorry for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and “would do it again tomorrow.” She and her husband face sentencing next.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”