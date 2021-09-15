Nikola, Iveco sign MoU to deliver 25 e-trucks to Hamburg port

·1 min read

ULM, Germany (Reuters) - Electric-truck maker Nikola and Iveco, the commercial vehicles brand of Italy's CNH Industrial, on Wednesday said they had agreed to test and deliver up to 25 vehicles to the port of Hamburg, one of Europe's largest.

The memorandum of understanding, which was signed during the inauguration of the companies' joint production factory in Ulm, foresees the delivery of the Nikola Tre -- which is based on an Iveco platform -- throughout 2022.

Production at the Ulm plant is scheduled to start at the end of the year, CNH said.

"Nikola applauds the sustainability goals of the Port of Hamburg and is proud to be working with them on this project," Nikola Chief Executive Mark Russell said.

"Nikola is also working on a similar program in the United States. These types of landmark agreements continue to reinforce the global shift we are seeing toward a new zero-emission future."

The project's first phase will test the Nikola Tre model's ability as part of the port's transport logistics operations, including charging, while the second phase will include a full integration into day-to-day operations, CNH said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

