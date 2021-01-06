Nikola Jokic threw an incredible bounce pass that perfectly threaded a needle past a defender

Scott Davis
nikola jokic pass
Nikola Jokic's one-handed pass bounced right through the Timberwolves. via NBA/Twitter

  • Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic threw a brilliant one-handed pass to a teammate that led to a dunk.

  • Jokic's pass traveled more than half the court, bounced right into his teammates' hand in stride, and also swerved to avoid a defender's hand.

  • Replays and alternate angles show the beauty of the pass.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on Tuesday submitted an early nomination for NBA assist of the season.

In the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokic corralled a defensive rebound, took the ball up the court, then threw a one-handed bounce pass to a steaking JaMychal Green for a dunk.

Not only did Jokic's pass travel more than half the court before bouncing right into Green's hands, it also brilliantly swerved around a Wolves' player's hand.

Here's the pass:

It needs multiple angles to be appreciated.

Jokic finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists as the Nuggets won the game, 123-116.

