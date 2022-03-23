Nikola says started production of electric trucks on March 21

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Russell
    American political satirist and comedian

(Reuters) - Nikola Corp said on Wednesday it started production of its electric semi-trucks on March 21.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell had said in a February earnings call that production will begin on March 21 and laid out plans to deliver 300 to 500 Tre BEV semi-trucks this year.

Nikola is yet to report any revenue from truck sales.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph 1 to say semi-trucks, not pick-up trucks; removes reference to pre-series truck builds in paragraph 1; corrects paragraph 2 to say production will begin on March 21, not second quarter)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • Lawsuit alleges Art Van family cheated new company

    A lawsuit alleges that the family that founded Art Van Furniture cheated the company that bought the business out of millions of dollars.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reportedly told President Biden the US must increase domestic energy production called for Europe to end reliance on Russian oil

    At a closed-door White House meeting, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Biden to ramp up domestic energy production, per Axios.

  • Greenfield woman files lawsuit alleging car dealership forged her signature on documents

    A Greenfield consumer has filed a lawsuit alleging a Fishers car dealership forged her signature on documents.

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Despite Robust Crops, US Farmers Cannot Sell Wheat Which Could Inflate Food Prices Further

    The U.S. wheat market has been turned upside down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with wheat futures soaring so high so fast that many buyers are backing off, leaving farmers with a diminished market...

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Smartmatic is re-starting a backup defamation lawsuit it filed against Sidney Powell after a New York judge dismissed its case

    The election technology company filed a backup lawsuit in Washington, DC, that it's moving forward with.

  • Many U.S. restaurant brands still operate in Russia

    For U.S. restaurant brands, breaking up with Russia is just a matter of will and cash, according to Yale School of Management's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, who argues that companies should seek to buy out master franchisees that decline to suspend operations.What to know: Big U.S. chains often sell long-term, master franchise rights in foreign countries. The franchisee pays for the privilege, including a percentage of profit, in exchange for the brand and a variety of support services (e.g., marketing,

  • A Tax on Oil Profits That Would Be ‘Efficient and Progressive:' Analysis

    Even though gasoline prices have come down slightly in the last few days, they remain quite high by historical standards and Democrats headed into what could be a tough election this fall are looking for ways to ease the pain at the pump. As we told you last week, one of the options Democrats are discussing is a special tax on windfall profits earned by the major oil firms, with the revenues being used to provide refunds to low- and middle-income consumers. But economist Thornton Matheson of the

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California gas prices expected to remain high while most of the nation will see a drop

    Gas prices across the nation are expected to continue falling, while prices in the Victor Valley and California will remain high, fuel experts say.

  • How Much Money You Should Have in the Bank Before You Retire

    Planning for retirement can feel daunting, especially because you have to save a large amount of money for a time that's probably pretty far off. It can be tempting to put off saving until you make...

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • Franchise exec’s idea to lower restaurant pay gets harsh rebuke: from public, company

    A leaked email posted on Reddit suggests high gas prices and other rising costs could push more workers back into jobs they had abandoned during the pandemic.

  • Putin: 'Unfriendly' nations to pay roubles for gas

    STORY: Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (March 23) that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales from so called “unfriendly” countries. His comments sent European gas prices soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate the region’s energy crunch."In the last few weeks there were unlawful measures taken against Russia by a number of Western countries to freeze Russian assets. By doing this the collective West has undermined the reliability of their currencies."Russian gas accounts for around 40% of Europe's total consumption. The possibility a change of currency could throw that trade into disarray.Putin said the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations into roubles, and ordered gas giant Gazprom to make the corresponding changes to gas contracts.According to Gazprom, 58% of its sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries as of Jan. 27 were settled in euros. U.S. dollars accounted for about 39% of gross sales and sterling around 3%.The European Commission has said it plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030."But unlike the United States and Britain, EU states have not agreed to sanction Russia's energy sector.Russia's list of "unfriendly" countries corresponds to those that have imposed sanctions on it.

  • Gas stations sue a rival station for selling gas too cheap

    A gas station managed by Woodman's Market in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was recently sued by two competitors who say it has priced its fuel artificially low.

  • Russia's oil may not save its economy as China lacks infrastructure to take on more supply and Europe mulls formal ban

    China is unlikely to have the infrastructure or capacity to handle a fresh influx of oil supply from Russia, according to the Dallas Fed.