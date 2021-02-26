Nikola Falls After Paring Output Goals for Debut Electric Trucks

Ed Ludlow and Skylar Woodhouse
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. shares slipped after the company cut projected output of its first commercial zero-emission vehicles and said it may seek to raise more capital to invest in facilities such as a planned hydrogen-fueling network.

The startup now expects to deliver 100 battery-electric Tre semis to customers this year, down from a previous target of 600. It blamed the global pandemic and supply-chain issues for the drop in planned production volumes.

“We see pent-up demand hitting the supply chain, creating global critical parts shortages for components” such as display screens and batteries, Mark Russell, chief executive officer, said on a call with analysts late Thursday after Nikola released its latest earnings. “In light of all of these uncertainties, we believe it would be prudent to revise expectations for Nikola Tre BEV deliveries.”

The Phoenix-based company is one of a number of new and legacy automakers developing clean-energy commercial vehicles and also betting on fuel cells as a viable option for long-distance transportation. While it is also working on battery-electric big rigs, Nikola’s main focus is hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks, a nascent field with competition from Toyota Motor Corp., Hyundai Motor Co. and and its own supplier, General Motors Co.

The shares fell 2.1% to $19.30 before the start of regular trading Friday in New York. Nikola had climbed 29% this year through Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.8%.

Read more: Nikola Probe Finds Some of Founder’s Claims Were ‘Inaccurate’

The truckmaker said it aims to deliver 1,200 BEV trucks next year and 3,500 in 2023. It plans to start full production of the Tre with partner Iveco in Ulm, Germany, in the final quarter of this year and is building a plant in Arizona to manufacture fuel cell-vehicles.

Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady said Nikola was on track to spend all capital allocated for a new factory and hydrogen fueling stations this year -- and could seek to tap the market to raise more funds.

“Do not be surprised if we do end up tapping the market this year,” Brady said on the call. “We do that because we want to make sure that we have ample liquidity at least 12 months to 18 months in advance.”

As of Dec. 31, Nikola had cash and restricted cash totaling $845.3 million and about 450 employees, according to a securities filing.

The company, whose market value once briefly topped Ford Motor Co.’s last year, reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. It posted an adjusted loss Thursday of 17 cents a share in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ consensus estimate for a 24-cent loss and a 16-cent loss in the year-earlier period.

Nikola kept investors guessing about a partner for its fuel network after missing a self-imposed year-end deadline. It plans to develop as many as 700 hydrogen stations in the U.S. and originally promised to find a co-development partner in 2020. While it did not set a new timeline, company executives said discussions with multiple potential partners have intensified in recent weeks.

Inching Toward Production

Production of short- and long-range fuel-cell trucks is expected to start at the Arizona plant in the second half of 2023 and 2024, respectively. And Nikola announced plans earlier this week to debut a long-range version of its semi in 2024.

Russell said the startup remained on track to hit these milestones even as he noted the company has adopted a more focused strategy following a scaled-down deal with GM and cancellation of an electric-powered garbage truck program.

Last year was a roller-coaster ride for Nikola, which was one of the first in a wave of EV companies going public through reverse mergers with blank-check companies, or SPACs.

After seeing its market value reach almost $29 billion in early June, the company was brought quickly back down to earth in September by a short-seller’s report that accused Nikola and founder Trevor Milton of deceiving investors and lying about its technology. The company and Milton denied those claims, but Nikola’s market value has fallen to less than $8 billion.

Regulatory Probes

The short-seller’s report resulted in Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations, and caused GM to significantly pare back a proposal to take a stake in Nikola and partner on commercial vehicles.

Read More: Nikola Confronts Future of Doubts on Chair Exit, Stock Drop

Ultimately, GM agreed to become little more than a paid supplier of fuel cells for Nikola’s North America trucks. It also claimed the scalp of Milton, who stood down on Sept. 21 but remains its biggest single shareholder with a stake of about 22%.

Nikola has extended $8.1 million to cover legal fees for Milton based on an indemnification agreement, it said in the filing.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola higher after hours following earnings report

    Nikola shares are up after hours following the electric-truck startup's fourth quarter results. The electric-truck company reported an adjusted earnings (loss) per share of -17 cents and an adjusted Ebitda loss of $65.5 million vs. Street estimates of - 24 cents/share andan adjusted Ebitda loss estimated loss of $86.73 million. Yahoo FInance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the details.

  • Why Best Buy is eyeing many more store closures

    Best Buy is looking to prune its store base. Here's why.

  • Singapore’s Olam Cements Food IPO Plans With Adviser Hires

    (Bloomberg) -- Olam International Ltd., one of Asia’s biggest agricultural commodity traders, plans to list its food ingredients unit by the first half of 2022 as part of a major business overhaul.The Singapore-based company has appointed joint financial advisers and legal advisers to prepare for an initial public offering of the Olam Food Ingredients unit, it said in a statement on Friday.The company announced last year a plan to split its food business from the rest of its commodities trading. The move reflects growing recognition of the value of tapping into demand for specialty products from consumers who are becoming increasingly picky about the ingredients and origins of what they eat.Chief Executive Officer Sunny Verghese didn’t give an estimate on the size of the planned listing, but said it will be “one of the larger IPOs of recent times.”“In terms of the size of the IPO, it’s too early to announce what that would be,” Verghese said in an interview. “Given the size and scope of the OFI business, it would be a substantial IPO in whichever jurisdiction we list it.”Bloomberg News reported earlier that Olam is considering London for the listing, citing people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private. Olam could also consider a secondary listing of the business in Singapore at a later date, the people said, adding that deliberations are ongoing and details could change.Verghese said the company hasn’t determined the venue for the listing and will consider all options to maximize value for new and existing shareholders.Main Shareholders“Our objective and criteria on which exchange or location to choose is going to be guided by where the OFI business model is likely to be fully understood,” he told Bloomberg on Friday.Olam’s shares fell as much as 3.1% in Singapore after the announcement, mirroring a slide in global equities. The stock remains 5% higher this year after losing 15% in 2020.Olam was founded in 1989 and listed on the Singapore exchange in 2005. The company has a market value of S$5.2 billion ($3.9 billion) and is ranked among the world’s top three suppliers of cocoa beans and cocoa products, as well as coffee, rice and cotton, according to its presentation notes last year.The company, which counts Singapore’s state-owned investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte. and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. as shareholders, is in the process of splitting its business into two, a move aimed at helping it maximize long-term value via capital raising options, including IPO listings, according to a stock exchange filing.Demerger PlansThe group expects the separation of the two units to be completed by end-2021. It’s evaluating a plan that would see Olam’s listing on the Singapore Exchange move to a new holding company, and intends to demerge the food ingredients business by distributing shares to investors.Olam Food Ingredients offers sustainable, natural, value-added food products and ingredients, which comprises cocoa, coffee, edible nuts, spices and dairy. It also own farms, farm-gate origination and manufacturing facilities.The other unit, Olam Global Agri, supplies food, feed and fiber with a focus on emerging markets in Asia and Africa. It includes Olam’s grains and animal feed, edible oils, rice, cotton and commodity financial service businesses.Verghese said Olam plans to list OGA about 12 months after the food unit IPO. “We will do it sequentially because the bandwidth required to do two IPOs concurrently at the same time is going to be challenging.”On Friday, Olam reported its first full-year earnings since the restructuring. Profit fell 22% to S$246 million, largely due to a one-time impairment on its Gabon investment. The food ingredients unit posted a 43% growth in the second half, but its 2020 earnings slipped 2.8% amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(Updates with details from CEO interview from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Elastic Stock Got Destroyed Today

    The results beat expectations, but tech stocks are seeing a broad sell-off as rising interest rates cause a shift away from riskier asset classes. Revenue in the fiscal third quarter, which ended Jan. 31, was $157.1 million, easily beating the consensus estimate of $146.75 million in sales. The enterprise search specialist now has over 13,800 subscription customers, and the number of customers with annual contract value greater than $100,00 now stands at roughly 670.

  • Nikola reports narrower loss than expected, shares rally

    Nikola (NKLA) shares rallied after the electric-truck startup announced its fourth quarter results.

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped Thursday

    What happened Many stocks in the electric-vehicle (EV) sector are sinking today, and Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) is no exception. With its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings looming, shares dropped as much as 10% Thursday and remain down 7.

  • Brazil to buy 20 million COVID-19 vaccines from India's Bharat Biotech

    Brazil's Health Ministry on Thursday signed a contract to purchase 20 million doses of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech, for delivery between March and May. To speed up the buying of vaccines in Brazil and deal with the second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the world, the ministry said it published new rules last week dispensing with the bidding process. Brazil reported 1,541 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, taking total fatalities to 251,498.

  • India tightens regulatory grip on Facebook, WhatsApp with new rules

    India announced new rules on Thursday to regulate content on social media, making Facebook, WhatsApp and others more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages. The rules -- part of an effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government to tighten the leash on Big Tech -- come after Twitter recently ignored government orders to drop content related to farmers' protests. India is the largest market by users for both Facebook and its messenger service WhatsApp.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Singapore's Olam plans to list food ingredients unit by H1 2022

    Commodity trader Olam International, which is dividing its portfolio of diverse products into two new operating businesses, said on Friday that it plans to list its food ingredients segment by the first half of next year. The carve-out and separation of Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), which includes its cocoa, coffee and edible nuts businesses, and Olam Global Agri (OGA), which includes grains and animal feed, edible oils, rice and cotton, is estimated to be completed by the end of 2021. The company will decide on the venue for the listing of the food ingredients business by June or July, Chief Executive Officer Sunny Verghese said, adding that the IPO would be of "substantial size and quite significant in any exchange" in which it would be listed.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition fight moves to yet another jurisdiction

    The daughter of Huawei's founder lost a similar case in the UK just days ago. She is fighting a US extradition request from Canada.

  • UK court allows extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi to India

    A London court ruled on Thursday that billionaire Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi could be extradited to his home country to face charges of fraud, money laundering and interfering with an investigation. Modi, whose diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March 2019 and has been in custody since then, appearing at court hearings by video-link from Wandsworth Prison. He faces several sets of charges relating to an alleged large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank, to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud, and to alleged intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

  • American Eagle Has 24% Upside on Aerie Becoming a $2 Billion Business

    American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) continues to soar to new heights on the strength of its Aerie lingerie and loungewear brand. The fast-growing apparel business is expected to see double-digit sales growth again when the retailer reports fourth-quarter earnings next week, and Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded his outlook on the retailer to outperform from market perform because he sees Aerie hitting $2 billion in sales within three years. Wall Street was already bullish on Aerie's growth, with one analyst estimating the lingerie outfit could be a $3 billion business in five years.

  • Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures - WSJ

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines 777 on Saturday. The planemaker and the FAA had been discussing potential fixes for about two years, following an earlier incident in 2018, according to the Journal.

  • Exxon Casts Out Canadian Oil Sands in Massive Reserves Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. erased almost every drop of oil-sands crude from its books in a sweeping revision of worldwide reserves to depths never before seen in the company’s modern history.Exxon counted the equivalent of 15.2 billion barrels of reserves as of Dec. 31, down from 22.44 billion a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company’s reserves of the dense, heavy crude extracted from Western Canada’s sandy bogs dropped by 98%.In practical terms, the revision clipped Exxon’s future growth prospects until oil prices rise, costs slide or technological advances make it profitable to drill those fields. Exxon has enough reserves to sustain current production levels for 11 years, down from 15.5 years a year ago, based on Bloomberg calculations.The pandemic-driven price crash that rocked global energy markets was the main driver of Exxon’s reserve downgrade, along with internal budget cuts that took out a significant portion of its U.S. shale assets. The oil sands have historically been among the company’s higher-cost operations, making them more vulnerable to removal when oil prices foundered.Price SensitiveThe reserves accounting doesn’t mean Exxon is closing up shop or walking away from Canada because the company can bring them back onto its ledger as crude prices rise.“Among the factors that could result in portions of these amounts being recognized again as proved reserves at some point in the future are a recovery in the SEC price basis, cost reductions, operating efficiencies, and increases in planned capital spending,” Exxon said in the filing.The blow to future production potential comes just weeks after Exxon posted its first annual loss in at least four decades. Exxon shares were little changed at $56.85 in after-hours trading and have advanced 38% this year.The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Exxon was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly overvaluing a key asset in the Permian Basin. Exxon has said the allegations are demonstrably false.CEO’s PrioritiesExxon previously flagged that low prices could wipe as much as one-fifth of its oil and gas reserves from its books but steep cuts in drilling expenditures also imperil the assets its able to keep on the books.Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has prioritized high-return projects such as offshore oil in Guyana, shale in the Permian Basin as well as chemical and gas operations along the Gulf Coast in order to defend the company’s dividend. This year’s rally in oil prices will help bolster Exxon’s cash generation, which in recent quarters has failed to cover both its capital spending and dividend, leading to an increase in debt to almost $70 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing, hit with $6.6 million FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill - sources

    Boeing Co will pay $6.6 million to U.S. regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, though it depends on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

  • Chinese £3,200 budget electric car takes on Tesla

    The mini electric vehicle being made by China's biggest carmaker is now outselling Tesla two to one.