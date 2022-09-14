Nikola Whistle-Blower Made $600,000 Off Short Sale, Jury Told

Nikola Whistle-Blower Made $600,000 Off Short Sale, Jury Told
Chris Dolmetsch and Ed Ludlow
(Bloomberg) -- A former Nikola Corp. contractor whose allegations of fraud at the electric truck company helped spur a criminal investigation told a federal jury he made $600,000 off a short seller’s report on Nikola.

Paul Lackey, an engineer at the electric-drive systems company EVDrive that did contract work for Nikola, was testifying under questioning by the defense in the criminal trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton. He said he gave short seller Hindenburg Research information in exchange for a share of its profits from shorting the company’s shares.

Lackey, a key witness for the prosecution, took the stand on Wednesday for a second day of testimony, now under a fiery cross-examination. Milton watched intently from the defense table, hands clasped.

The US alleges that Milton, 40, lied to investors again and again to make Nikola look better than it was and pump up the stock. The defense has called the case “a prosecution by distortion.”

The allegations in the Nikola report by Nate Anderson’s Hindenburg, published in September 2020, captured Wall Street’s attention. Nikola shares tumbled about 24% in the two days following the report.

The trial comes two years after Milton abruptly resigned from the company’s board, following scrutiny spurred by Nikola’s share listing in June 2020. The stock’s initial surge turned small investments by manufacturers such as CNH Industrial NV and Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Capital Management into stakes worth billions of dollars at the time, reflecting optimism that Nikola could become a Tesla-like disruptor.

Lackey on Tuesday told the jury he was the owner of the previously anonymous @nikolainsider account, which shared images and details it claimed proved Milton had made false statements about Nikola’s progress.

Anderson didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on the testimony.

Lackey’s information was part of a broader whistle-blower complaint that included Hindenburg and others. Hindenburg called Nikola an “intricate fraud” that, among other allegations, made non-working products appear as fully functional and staged a phony marketing video. Nikola pushed back, accusing the short seller of making misleading statements designed to manipulate its shares.

The report prompted investigations into the company by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

Milton, charged with securities and wire fraud, faces a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted of the most serious charge. The defense has cited “a distortion of Trevor Milton’s words, a distortion of Trevor Milton’s meanings, a distortion of Trevor Milton’s intentions.” It argues Milton was just following the company’s marketing plan and never said anything he didn’t believe to be true.

The trial started out on Tuesday with the government in its opening statement calling Milton a serial liar. “He repeatedly lied to investors about his company, and he made a billion dollars by doing so,” a prosecutor told the jury, saying, “This is Trevor Milton.” The defense put the dictionary definition of “distortion” on the courtroom screens.

The most compelling part of the first day may have been Lackey’s testimony that he was was so struck by a video of Nikola’s first prototype in action that he probed how the footage was produced -- only to learn it was staged to make the powerless vehicle look like it was speeding along under its own steam.

The case is US v Milton, 21-cr-478, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

