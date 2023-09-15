Nikola's New CEO Announces Hydrogen Truck Deliveries, Stock Rebounds
The Nikola TRE fuel cell electric vehicle, according to Nikola CEO Steve Girsky, is on track for delivery to dealers by the end of this month or early next month.
The electrified truck company announced on Thursday that its battery electric big rig wasn’t going to be ready on schedule, due to an issue with the supply of the batteries. At the same time the hydrogen version of the TRE was said to be on schedule as it uses a different battery pack. This announcement sent Nikola stock soaring from 87 cents per share to $1.15 yesterday (Nikola stock peaked at $67 per share in June of 2020.)
