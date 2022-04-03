Should Nikolas Cruz live or die? Court to sentence Parkland gunman who confessed to killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE — Should Nikolas Cruz live or die?

This spring and summer, a 12-person jury and a Broward County judge will decide the fate of the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day 2018.

The jury selection process starts Monday in the sentencing trial for Cruz, who in October confessed to the shootings. The proceeding marks the first time the gunman in a mass school shooting will have a trial.

Jurors must come to an unanimous decision if they choose to recommend executing Cruz, who lived briefly near Lantana in the weeks before the Parkland attack. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will have the final say, a ruling she may not make until fall.

Jury selection is expected to take weeks because of the publicity the killings received. The penalty trial is expected to last at least four months.

Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, March 29, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School . (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Nikolas Cruz enters plea: Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to murder in Parkland high school massacre

Capital punishment: Death penalty for Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz will let pain linger for victims | Frank Cerabino

17 lives lost in less than seven minutes

Cruz, now 23, took an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle through the halls of the school on Feb. 14, 2018, killing 14 students and three staff members during a seven-minute rampage through a three-story building on the Parkland campus, about 15 miles southwest of Boca Raton. He wounded 17 others. He had been a student at the high school before being expelled 13 months before.

The details of his rampage are laid out in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Initial Report:

People attend a candlelit memorial service in February 2018 for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

On the day of the massacre, Cruz, then 19, took an Uber to the school from a nearby home where he was living. He stored the AR-15 in a bag that made it look like a musical instrument, and told the driver he was headed for music class. He passed by at least two unarmed security guards and a student before he started shooting at 2:21 p.m.

Cruz roamed the hallways of the first floor of Building 12, the primary building for freshmen on the north side of campus. He shot students in the hallways and through the window of classrooms with the AR-15.

Story continues

Cruz killed six students in these classrooms – Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, Nicholas Dworet, 17, Alaina Petty, 14, Helena Ramsay, 17, Alex Schachter, 14, and Carmen Schentrup,16.

Gina Montalto, 14, Luke Hoyer, 15, and Martin Duque Anguiano, 14, were shot in the hallway outside a classroom.

Athletic director Chris Hixon, 49, entered the hall and ran toward Cruz. He shot Hixon, who crawled to take cover in a nearby doorway. Cruz found him about 30 seconds later and shot him again.

Football coach Aaron Feis, 37, opened the door to the west stairwell and came face-to-face with Cruz, who shot him.

In addition to killing those 11 people, Cruz shot and wounded an additional 13 people on the first floor.

Teachers and students on the second floor of the three-story building likely heard the gunfire and covered the windows in classroom doors so Cruz could not see in. Cruz fired into two of 10 rooms, anyway, but no one was hurt.

Students on the third floor crowded the hallways because the fire alarm sounded. When they heard shots from the second floor, they rushed to get inside classrooms and bathrooms.

Geography teacher Scott Beigel, 35, held his classroom door open to let students in. Cruz shot and killed him.

Cruz killed senior Meadow Pollack, 18, and freshman Cara Loughran, 14, outside a locked classroom. Cruz fatally shot senior Joaquin Oliver, 17, outside a locked bathroom.

Two other students, Jaime Guttenberg, 14, and Peter Wang, 15, also were hit by Cruz's bullets. Wang died in the hallway and Guttenberg in the stairwell, but others got away as teacher Ernest Rospierski held the door closed from inside the stairwell to keep Cruz from advancing.

Cruz then took off his rifle vest, dropped his AR-15 in a stairwell, headed down the stairs, darted out of the building, ran across campus and slipped into the crowd of escaping students at 2:27 p.m.

Cruz walked to a Walmart immediately west of campus and ordered a drink at the Subway sandwich shop within it. Cruz then left Walmart and stopped at a McDonald's across Coral Ridge Drive for a minute.

A Coconut Creek police officer arrested Cruz at 3:37 p.m., two miles southwest of campus. A witness identified Cruz after an officer had him in handcuffs.

'A broken child,' 'a professional school shooter'

Nikolas Cruz appears in magistrate court via video from jail for his initial appearance on the attempted murder charges that were added by the grand jury on March 9, 2018 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.. Cruz is facing charges in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz's massacre followed a troubled childhood and adolescence.

He was born Sept. 24, 1998, to a woman with a history of drug use. When she was five months pregnant with him, she was arrested for buying crack cocaine.

A Parkland couple adopted Cruz at birth. His adoptive father, Roger, died of a heart attack when Cruz was 5. Cruz saw it happen and alerted his adoptive mother, Lynda.

Doctors diagnosed Cruz with several disorders and conditions while he was a child: depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, emotional behavioral disability and autism, records from the state Department of Children and Families show. Lynda Cruz also told Broward sheriff's deputies he had obsessive-compulsive disorder and anger issues.

Since preschool, Cruz had a history of threatening, frightening, unusual and sometimes violent behavior, according to court records. He had counselors in school and at home and he took medications, DCF records show. At school, he was bullied and struggled to make friends, according to reports.

Over 10 years, Broward deputies responded to 23 calls to Cruz's home. When he was 14, his mother reported that he had hit her with a vacuum cleaner hose. A few months later, she told deputies he had thrown her against the wall when she took away his Xbox gaming system. A year later, she told deputies he had punched a wall when she took away the Xbox again.

School records show he left public school in eighth grade for a school that offers a program for students with emotional and behavioral disabilities. Along the way, he'd become fascinated with guns and death. Yet he gained admission to Marjory Stoneman Douglas, home to about 3,300 students.

Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 15, 2018 in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.

He faced issues there almost immediately. Within the first month of classes, he threatened to shoot up the school on social media. Students described Cruz as quiet and weird.

In 10th grade, he joined JROTC, where he took part in marksmanship, or precision shooting. In about September 2016, just before his 18th birthday, Cruz reportedly made two attempts to take his own life, according to DCF records.

In January 2017, he assaulted someone at Stoneman Douglas, leading to his expulsion. He transferred to an alternative school in February, the same month he bought the AR-15 he used at the school a year later from a gun shop in Coral Springs.

In September, the FBI was warned about an eerie comment on a YouTube channel from a user named Nikolas Cruz: “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.’’

Then, in November 2017, Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia. She was 68, and Cruz was lost without her, those who knew him said.

"He is a broken human being. He is a broken child," assistant public defender Melisa McNeill said in the days after the shooting. Others described him as mentally ill and traumatized.

Nikolas and his younger brother Zachary Cruz went to live with a former neighbor, Rocxanne Deschamps, in the Lantana Cascade mobile-home park off Congress Avenue. She soon kicked Nikolas out after a violent tantrum.

Around Thanksgiving, James and Kimberly Snead, whose son was a fellow Stoneman Douglas student, took Cruz in to their home and gave him his own room. They saw him as a lonely teenager who did not know how to complete household chores. They let him keep guns in their home, something Deschamps would not allow.

On the morning of the shooting, Cruz told them he didn't need a ride to school. "It's Valentine's Day, and I don't go to school on Valentine's Day," he said.

From their home he took the Uber ride to Parkland.

Why the sentencing will resemble a trial

Jury selection is expected to take weeks and end with 20 jurors, eight of them being alternates. Throughout April, lawyers will spend Monday through Wednesday selecting possible jurors and Thursday and Friday for hearings related to evidence.

Evidence that would have been shown to the court had Cruz undergone a criminal trial will be shown during the penalty phase, which is expected to take months because of the severity of the crime and the number of victims.

“I am very sorry for what I did. And I have to live with it every day. And that if I were to get a second chance, I will do everything in my power to try to help others," Cruz said after pleading guilty in October, one of the only times he spoke in the courtroom.

Cruz, unlike most school shooters, did not take his own life during or after the shooting, making his penalty trial a rarity for this type of crime.

In order for a person to be sent to death row, the jury weighs aggravating and mitigating factors. They must find at least one aggravating factor to be proven, and it must outweigh the mitigating ones.

Aggravating factors can include the heinous, cruel, or depraved manner of the crime and substantial planning and premeditation to cause death, among others.

Mitigating factors that the defense will likely argue include Cruz committing the offense under severe mental or emotional disturbance.

The state has listed more than 1,000 witnesses but said it is unlikely all of them will testify. The defense also listed witnesses, many of them mental health experts who have analyzed Cruz.

Cruz’s mental health is likely to be at the center of the trial.

After hearing the arguments for each side, jurors must vote unanimously for death for Cruz to be executed. According to Florida law, if even one juror votes otherwise, the convicted individual will receive a mandatory life sentence.

After the jury's recommendation, the judge then goes through the evidence and testimony and hears any additional arguments before imposing a sentence.

Florida is one of 28 states – including Texas, Louisiana and Georgia – that still have a death penalty, according to the national nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center. Three of those states – California, Oregon and Pennsylvania – have governor-imposed moratoriums, meaning no executions are going on.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of slain student Jaime Guttenberg, wipes his eyes as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4Cruz would not be the youngest Floridian sentenced to death if the judge and jury give him the death penalty. He would join at least 313 other people, mostly men, who are sentenced to die in the state.

Florida has executed four 16-year-old males, all more than 75 years ago. The two youngest people currently on death row in Florida are David Sparre, 30, of Duval County and Michael Bargo, 29, of Marion County.

Scherer ruled this week that testimony from people who tipped off law enforcement about Cruz's behavior would not be heard during the trial.

She may allow jurors to visit the campus and tour Building 12, which hasn't been touched since the day of the shootings. Police have said crumpled Valentine's Day cards can be seen lying on the floor.

The trial was originally scheduled to start in 2020, but it was delayed numerous times during the coronavirus pandemic. In February, prosecutors told the judge they needed more time to depose dozens of defense witnesses.

Under Florida law, prosecutors and defense attorneys are allowed to interview the other side’s witnesses before trial so they know what they are expected to say and can prepare their cross-examination.

Finding jurors in Broward County who do not have strong emotions about the case is one problem the court will face in trying to seat a jury.

Richard Lubin, a Palm Beach County attorney who has handled high-profile cases before but is not involved with the Cruz case, said the notoriety of the case will make choosing a fair jury difficult.

"It is impossible on a case like this to get a fair and impartial jury," he said. "But, they'll get through enough jurors who will say 'I will be objective, I will follow the law.'"

galbert@pbpost.com

@Gerard_Albert3

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Parkland: Jury at Nikolas Cruz sentencing to weigh death penalty for gunman