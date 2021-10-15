Florida school gunman Cruz to plead guilty to murder, lawyer says

Accused Parkland High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits in the courtroom during a status hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Barbara Goldberg
·3 min read

By Barbara Goldberg

(Reuters) -Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to murder in the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, his lawyer told a judge on Friday.

Cruz's attorney told a judge his client will plead guilty next week to all charges in what was the deadliest U.S. high school shooting. He faced 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer noted Cruz, now 23, could change his mind before his plea hearing, which she agreed to set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cruz was 19 and an expelled student at the time of the Feb. 14, 2018 mass murder.

Prosecutors at the Broward State's Attorney Office have said they will seek the death penalty for Cruz, noting in court documents that the shooting involving an AR-15 rifle was "cold, calculated and premeditated."

Even if Cruz pleads guilty to the charges and avoids a criminal trial, he would face a penalty phase in which a jury would decide whether he should be sentenced to life in prison or death, said Paula McMahon, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office.

In Florida, juries determine whether to impose a death sentence. So if prosecutors are not willing to drop the death penalty as part of any plea deal that may be struck with Cruz, then a jury would decide.

"There have been no plea negotiations with the prosecution. If he pleads guilty, there would still be a penalty phase," McMahon told Reuters in an email.

In a separate criminal case heard by the judge on Friday, Cruz pleaded guilty to all four charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer stemming from a jail attack on Broward County Sheriff's Sergeant Raymond Beltran in November 2018. Before accepting his plea, she asked him if he understood the impact the assault case could have in the murder case.

"Sir, I need to advise you that the state is going to be using this conviction in this case as evidence of an aggravating factor for purposes of arguing in favor of the death penalty. Do you understand that?" Judge Scherer asked Cruz.

"Yes, Ma'am," answered Cruz, who stood next to his lawyer after officers brought him to the courtroom from a holding area. Cruz, who wore a blue face mask, a navy blue sweater, white collared shirt and ivory pants, spoke in a strong, clear voice.

The judge deferred sentencing in the assault case, in which Cruz was accused of kicking, hitting and punching the officer as well as attempting to remove his Taser to hit him in the head.

Some of the families of the 14 students and three staff killed and 17 others injured when the troubled former student opened fire have rallied to call for gun control.

Yet a report by a state-appointed commission on the shooting recommended arming teachers, spending more on school security and mental health and training police to be more aggressive when responding to school shootings.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz To Plead Guilty To 17 Murder Charges

    Cruz’s trial is likely to skip to the penalty phase, with a jury deciding his sentence for the 2018 mass shooting in Florida.

  • Report says Parkland mass shooter Cruz will plead guilty; still faces possible death penalty

    Nikolas Cruz plans to plead guilty Friday to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, WSVN-7 reported Thursday, a decision that would spare survivors and relatives of the dead a lengthy and traumatic trial. A jury, however, would still be impaneled to decided whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or face life in prison.

  • Shifting Vaccination Strategy in Keeping Kids Safe From COVID

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. States Have […]

  • Parkland shooter will plead guilty in Florida high school massacre, his lawyers say. A jury will decide whether he faces the death penalty.

    Nikolas Cruz was charged with killing 17 people and injuring 17 others at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February 2018.

  • White House to meet U.S. Chamber of Commerce, retail leaders on vaccine rule

    White House officials are meeting with influential industry trade groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable as the administration races to issue a rule to implement President Joe Biden's plan to require private-sector workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Office of Management & Budget (OMB) is holding these virtual meetings, with some scheduled for Friday and Monday, that will also include the Retail Industry Leaders Association and the National Association of Manufacturers among others, according to public filings. Other powerful groups and companies such as the HR Policy Association, a forum for the largest U.S. employers, and automaker Chrysler parent Stellantis discussed the mandate with OMB officials on Thursday.

  • What a Reopened US Border Could Mean for a Fashion and Retail Rebound

    Open borders also signal a general bouncing back for the U.S. fashion market, which has been on the upswing for the last couple of months.

  • COVID's impact on Ohio education

    Ohio's K-12 school report cards were released Thursday, shining a spotlight on pandemic-related challenges that include spiking absenteeism and a significant drop in statewide test scores.Why it matters: The state's annual reports provide families and taxpayers a snapshot of their district's academic achievement, spending and demographic data, while also shaping instructional decisions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Having baseline data is especially i

  • Instantview: Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP agree roadmap for coalition talks

    Three German parties agreed a roadmap to form a new German government on Friday that included no tax increases, the minimum wage, and commitments on infrastructure spending. A large part can be managed within the limits of the debt brake. It must be clarified how the coalition can make the planned investments without tax increases or breaching the debt brake.

  • Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid's death

    South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper, according to state police. A lawsuit says the insurance is worth more than $4 million in total.

  • Friend remembers Mel Groves

    A childhood friend remembers a man who was shot and killed in Jackson.

  • Lawyers: Parkland school shooter to plead guilty to massacre. He still faces death penalty

    Defense lawyers for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz indicated Friday that he will plead guilty to massacring 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High, paving the way for a jury to consider whether he should be executed for his crimes.

  • Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre

    The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control. The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where Nikolas Cruz, 23, would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole. Attorneys for Cruz told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that he will plead guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • Inmate steals guard’s car in bold breakout from Oklahoma jail, officials say

    The inmate also slipped a security gate remote off of the same guard’s belt, jail officials said.

  • Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering in hospital from infection

    Former U.S. President Bill Clinton remained in a California hospital on Friday, where he was recovering from a non-coronavirus infection three days after he was admitted. The 75-year-old, who left office in 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for the infection, according to his spokesman, Angel Urena. Clinton is "on the mend," Urena said.

  • Gabby Petito Sleuth Forum Tears Itself Apart Over Cringeworthy ‘Awards’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Instagram/RedditThe mysterious disappearance and death of “van-lifer” Gabby Petito has garnered an outsized amount of media attention, which has itself generated its own intense debate.Petito, 22, was strangled to death while road tripping across the U.S. with her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie. After returning to Florida on Sept. 1 without Petito, Laundrie himself went missing shortly after being named a person of interest in the case. He h

  • Lorde Reveals The Unique Way She Combats Her 'Really Bad Stage Fright'

    "It’s a real struggle," the "Solar Power" artist told David Byrne for Rolling Stone.

  • Status hearing in Nikolas Cruz trial

    A status hearing was held Friday morning in the Nikolas Cruz trial.

  • James Gunn Wanted to Make a Cannibal GILLIGAN’S ISLAND Movie

    James Gunn tried to make a cannibal Gilligan's Island movie, but the series creator wouldn't let this horror take happen. The post James Gunn Wanted to Make a Cannibal GILLIGAN’S ISLAND Movie appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Environmental Protesters Gather in Washington for Fifth Day Asking for National Climate Emergency

    Environmental protesters gathered in Washington on Friday, October 15, for the fifth day in a row, demanding a stop to fossil-fuel projects and asking that President Joe Biden declare a national climate emergency.The People vs Fossil Fuels demonstrations, organized by a coalition of groups known as Build Back Fossil Free, began with rallies led by indigenous people on Monday.According to Jamie Henn, the Director of Fossil Free Media, 130 people were arrested on Thursday, when they gathered at the Chamber of Commerce building and entered the Stewart Lee Udall Department of the Interior Building.This footage shot Friday, October 15, by Jamie DeMarco shows protesters cheering in front of the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: Jamie DeMarco via Storyful

  • Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

    The Swedish electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group is in talks with U.S. and European venture capital firms and industrial partners to find new owners, its top chief said, as its Chinese parent battles default on more than $300 billion in debts. National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS), owned by the cash-strapped Chinese property developer, has funds to last "for a good while", its Chief Executive Stefan Tilk said, adding that several investors were showing interest in the firm. Evergrande has already missed three rounds of interest payments on its international bonds, and has been scrambling to sell some of its assets to raise cash.