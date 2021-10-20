Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland massacre

Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A jury will now decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings. (Oct. 20)

