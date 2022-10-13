Nikolas Cruz: Remembering the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting

Nikolas Cruz, then 19 and now 24, pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The stories of the victims' own execution were retold in graphic detail over the course of the three-month trial.

On Oct. 13, 2022, jurors recommended Cruz be sentenced to life in prison without parole. The panel of seven men and five women deliberated for little more than a day before handing up the recommendation. Sentencing will happen Nov. 1.

Anything but 'normal': Lives of Parkland victims' families marked by absence, anguish, sorrow

The killings upended the lives of those left in Cruz's wake.

In Cruz's sentencing trial survivors shared stories of gunshots and bloodshed. Each told from a different angle: a teacher scrambling to lock his door, a student shielding herself with textbooks. The jury watched videos of the attack and horrifying audio played over courtroom speakers.

Here we remember the Parkland school shooting victims:

People attend a candlelit memorial service in February 2018 for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Scott Beigel, 35

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Feis, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Chris Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

