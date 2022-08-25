Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Neighbour recalls ‘weird’ Parkland shooter as his 666 blood drawings revealed

The defence for Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.

Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist who treated Cruz as a child.

Meanwhile, images have emerged of blood scrawled on the walls of his prison cell, as well as page after page of disturbing drawings made during his time in court.

Cruz’s defence is seeking to show that foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and a troubled upbringing led him to embark on one of the deadliest school massacres in US history back on Valentine’s Day 2018.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Jurors will now decide if he is sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Key points

Chilling jailhouse drawings show Cruz saying he wants to ‘go to death row’

Nikolas Cruz wrote ‘666’ in his own blood on prison cell walls

Florida jury urged to spare shooter’s life

Defence says Cruz’s ‘brain is broken’ from mother’s drinking

Cruz was aggressive from young age, court hears

Florida school shooter was intellectually slow, teacher testifies

05:26 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbour have testified.

Anne Fischer, who ran the daycare centre that Cruz attended from about age one, said he did not progress as fast as other children and was smaller.

She said while the other toddlers could ask for their water cups and use a spoon, Cruz could not. She said he would fall down when he tried to run and his head and ears seemed disproportional to his body.

Story continues

“He isolated himself a lot. He would sit in the corner and observe,” Ms Fischer said.

“Because of his language delays, it was easier to use your hands because you didn’t have the words to express yourself.”

Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

04:00 , Oliver O'Connell

During opening statements and testimony from the first defence witnesses called to the stand, much of the blame for his troubled start in life was placed squarely on the shoulders of his biological mother Brenda Woodard.

Lead public defender Melisa McNeill told jurors that while “there is no defence for this crime” and Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering”, the “choices” Woodard made when she “poisoned him in the womb” led to the “choices” her son made back on 14 February 2018.

Who was the Parkland shooter’s mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz came from ‘polluted womb’, says sister

03:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikolas Cruz’s sister told his sentencing trial that he came from the “polluted womb” of their mother who put her addiction to drugs and alcohol “before anything else”.

Danielle Woodard was the second witness to testify for the defence on Monday as Cruz’s legal team seek to argue that he suffers from foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and other anti-social behavioural disorders caused in part by his mother drinking and taking drugs while pregnant.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Nikolas Cruz’s sister says brother came from ‘polluted womb’

Nikolas Cruz’s brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ because of mother’s drinking, says defence team

02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikolas Cruz’s defence team said that his brain is “irretrievably broken” because of his biological mother’s drinking and drug-taking while pregnant, as they urged jurors not to sentence the Parkland mass shooter to death.

Attorneys for Cruz delivered opening statements in his defence on Monday morning, as they began their case at his sentencing trial in Broward County, Florida.

Lead public defender Melisa McNeill acknowledged that “there is no defence for this crime” and that Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering” caused by the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

But, while it was him who “viciously murdered 17 people”, Ms McNeill said that the “choices” he made that day all began with the “choices” made by his biological mother Brenda Woodard when she “poisoned him in the womb”.

“His brain is broken. He is a damaged human being,” she said.

Nikolas Cruz team says his brain is ‘irretrievably broken’ as he fights death penalty

Cruz has been in contact with Sandy Hook victim’s mother

01:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in contact with the mother of a Sandy Hook victim, the defence has told his sentencing trial.

Public defender Melisa McNeill said during her opening statement that Cruz had been in touch with Scarlett Lewis. Her son Jesse, 6, was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on 14 December 2012, when 20 children and six staff members were murdered.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Nickolas Cruz has been communicating with mother of Sandy Hook victim

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Thursday 25 August 2022 00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is now facing a sentencing trial for his crimes.

Here’s how the tragedy unfolded.

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Recap: Parkland shooter's prosecutor had bloody facts on his side

Wednesday 24 August 2022 23:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death let the facts speak for themselves as he presented his case: terrifying witness accounts; heartrending statements from parents and spouses; chilling surveillance videos; gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos; and, as a capstone, a jury walk-through of the three-story building where it happened, bloodstains and Valentine’s Day cards still clinging to the floors.

Parkland shooter's prosecutor had bloody facts on his side

Watch: Teacher tells court of moment students took cover in Parkland shooting

Wednesday 24 August 2022 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former neighbour acts out how ‘weird’ Parkland shooter ran around house with air gun as a child

Wednesday 24 August 2022 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

As the defence case for Nikolas Cruz continues in Florida, a former neighbour of the Cruz family took the stand explaining how as a young boy the Parkland shooter had always been regarded as “not right” and a “weird one”.

Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the attempted murder of 17 more on 14 February 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Steven Schusler was called to testify as he rented a guest house from the Cruz family’s neighbour in Parkland from 2009 until 2015.

With close proximity to the family, he observed various incidents over the years, describing them in detail for the jury, and even acting one out in the middle of the courtroom.

Nikolas Cruz’s former neighbour acts out how he ran around with air gun as a child

Watch: Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

Wednesday 24 August 2022 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Court in recess

Wednesday 24 August 2022 21:13 , Oliver O'Connell

With no further defence witnesses scheduled for today, the court is in recess until 915am ET tomorrow morning.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Parkland shooter didn’t get consistent treatment, says psychologist

Wednesday 24 August 2022 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A psychologist who treated Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz when he was 8 years old testified Wednesday that Cruz was a “peculiar child” who had many behavioral and developmental issues but his widowed mother seemed overwhelmed and wasn’t consistent in her discipline or in getting him treatment.

Psychologist: School shooter didn't get consistent treatment

Wednesday 24 August 2022 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The jury is hearing in extensive detail the diagnosis and counselling provided to both Nikolas and his brother Zachary to deal with their physical and verbal aggression towards each other.

Ms Harvey is explaining the identification of goals and coping skills to manage Cruz’s fears as a child. He had “excessive” fears at night that something could happen to his mother.

When questioned about this, Ms Harvey speculates that this may have developed following the loss of his father at such a young age.

Witness: Catalina Harvey (previously Lancho)

Wednesday 24 August 2022 20:08 , Oliver O'Connell

The next witness is mental health counsellor Catalina Harvey, who used to work for Henderson Behavioural Health, a non-profit mental health organisation.

She describes the counselling and treatment that the family received and goes over the associated documentation relating to their relationship with the group.

Wednesday 24 August 2022 19:25 , Oliver O'Connell

A short recess is called before the cross-examination of Mr Schusler continues.

Here is video of his demonstration of Cruz running around the side of the house shooting rocks with an air gun.

WATCH: A neighbor of #NikolasCruz is on the stand. He demonstrates the time he saw Cruz with a airsoft gun shooting at a rock "spazmatic". #ParklandSchoolShooter pic.twitter.com/BiwzVeEz1h — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 24, 2022

Wednesday 24 August 2022 19:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Mr Schusler explains how as the Cruz boys and their friends got older they began hanging around with another boy in a group of about five. He recalls the boys would smoke cigarettes and the new addition to the group was the leader.

Asked why he got in touch with the defence team, he says it was because at the guilty plea hearing Cruz had blamed marijuana use. Mr Schusler said he wanted it to be on record that Cruz’s odd behaviour had been going on for many years.

“This boy did not go bad. He was never right.”

Wednesday 24 August 2022 19:02 , Oliver O'Connell

In another incident, he saw Cruz run around the side of his house with a gun in his left hand, shooting at anything.

Demonstrating to the jury how he saw Cruz run, Mr Schusler staggered across the courtroom with little coordination, waving his arms and miming firing the gun.

He described the run as lurching and flailing like a two-year-old who couldn’t walk yet.

(Law & Crime)

Wednesday 24 August 2022 18:53 , Oliver O'Connell

In the second phase of knowing Nicky, Mr Schusler recalls an incident in which Lynda was about to leave the property in her minivan when Cruz burst out of the house and ran to the car, crying out that she had not kissed him goodbye. She did so and he described her looking “sheepish”.

Mr Schusler also recalls county vehicles, including sheriff’s vehicles, outside the property between 10 and 20 times over the six years he lived there. Once Lynda told him it was because of her older son.

Wednesday 24 August 2022 18:44 , Oliver O'Connell

While Mr Schusler was appalled at a young boy being described as “weird” to his face, he concurs that there was something off about Cruz.

He describes him as looking like Alfred E Neuman of Mad magazine.

Mr Schusler says he remembers Cruz recoiling when being described as “weird”.

"This is Niki," a neighbor said when she introduced Schusler to Cruz one day. "He's the weird one."



The comment hit Cruz like salt on a snail, Schusler said. His face scrunched up and sunk inward. "You could see that something's just not right." — Hannah Phillips (@haphillips96) August 24, 2022

Witness: Stephen Schusler

Wednesday 24 August 2022 18:37 , Oliver O'Connell

The court resumed after lunch with a new witness, Steven Schusler, who lived across the street from the Cruz family in Parkland, Florida.

He recalls Lynda and her two sons living together at the time and he resided at a guest house on a neighbouring property between 2009 and 2015.

Breaking up the six years in which he lived nearby, he says there was a period when he met “Nicky”, another period of observation when he was friendly, and a period in which he was cautious of Cruz.

When being introduced to him for the first time, the woman whom he rented from called the two brothers over and said that Nicky was “the weird one”.

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Wednesday 24 August 2022 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is now facing a sentencing trial for his crimes.

Here is a timeline of how the tragedy unfolded:

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Childhood behaviour did not foretell what was to come

Wednesday 24 August 2022 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Dr Kravitz believes there is nothing about Cruz’s behaviour as a child that could have foretold what would happen at Parkland a decade later.

He said he had worked with other damaged children in the past and none had committed such acts.

Was there anything about his behavior that foretold what was to come? a prosecutor asked. Kravitz shook his head. He's worked with other damaged children in the past, he said, and none has done something like this. — Hannah Phillips (@haphillips96) August 24, 2022

Nikolas Cruz wrote ‘666’ in his own blood on prison cell walls

Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikolas Cruz wrote “666” in his own blood on the walls of his prison cell just two months before the start of his sentencing trial, a disturbing photo has revealed.

The chilling image depicts Satanic images including “666” and the inverted pentagram all scrawled in the mass murderer’s own blood on a cell wall inside Broward County Jail.

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) released the image among a trove of disturbing jailhouse drawings and notes made by the 23-year-old behind bars, as he awaits sentencing for the 2018 mass murder of 17 innocent victims.

Rachel Sharp reports for The Independent.

Nikolas Cruz wrote ‘666’ in his own blood on prison cell walls

Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Court breaks for lunch and will resume at 1.15pm ET.

Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Dr Kravitz is asked if there was anything in what he observed in Cruz’s behaviour that would have foretold what would happen at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ten years later.

He replies, no. He has worked with very damaged children in the past and none of them have acted out in that way.

Cross-examination concludes with Dr Kravitz being asked if he recognised that he is just one of many doctors, professionals, and a parent who tried to get Cruz the help he needed. He replies affirmatively.

Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikolas’ anger control was a constant issue brought up in the sessions with Dr Kravitz by Lynda Cruz that they were trying to address in the sessions, but with little success.

Dr Kravitz acknowledges that Ms Cruz was in an impossible situation raising two boys with issues alone, following the death of her husband.

He is shown his notes from the sessions in which he recorded that Cruz hit someone at school and recalls suggesting ways in which Cruz could control his anger when it surfaces.

Dr Kravitz says in sessions Cruz would act in an appropriate and social way in their sessions and was not oppositional.

Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Cross-examination of Dr Kravitz begins.

He is asked about his knowledge of other treatment Cruz was receiving at the time of his sessions with the doctor in 2007/8.

Dr Kravtiz was aware Cruz was receiving counselling at school and was being treated by a psychiatrist at the time.

He is then asked about payment and insurance around the services he provided.

Wednesday 24 August 2022 15:32 , Oliver O'Connell

Dr Kravitz says that he has no doubt that Lynda Cruz loved her two boys and in her mind did everything she could for them.

He also believes she felt embarrassed by their behaviour and judged by other parents.

Nikolas was on a number of medications to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and Dr Kravitz said he also had autistic qualities such as his aversion to eye contact and self-isolation.

He was hyper, aggressive, fearful, withdrawn, and had a “very active bad imagination” which led him to imagine bad things were going to happen. This manifested as a fear that his mother would forget to pick him up from school, much to the confusion of Lynda who always picked him up.

Wednesday 24 August 2022 15:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Dr Kravitz says he felt that Ms Cruz needed help with parenting as she was overwhelmed by being a single mother to two difficult sons now that her husband had passed.

Just as the boys knew how to push each other’s buttons, they also knew how to wind her up. She told him she would lose her cool and felt judged by others.

While Dr Kravitz gave Ms Cruz strategies to practice with Nikolas, he didn’t think they were put into practice at home and that Ms Cruz would too readily give in. He also recalls that Nikolas had problems articulating how he felt and would get frustrated and throw things.

He also thought the sessions he had with the mother and son were too far apart and not consistent enough to be able to change Nikolas’ behaviour.

Dr Kravitz described Nikolas as a “peculiar” child who “stuck out like a sore thumb” compared to other children of his age — he appeared younger.

Witness: Dr Frederick Kravitz

Wednesday 24 August 2022 14:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Court has resumed on Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale with a new witness for the defence — Dr Frederick Kravitz.

Dr Kravitz is a retired clinical psychologist with approximately 40 years of experience primarily with families and children.

He treated Nikolas Cruz when he was eight to nine years old in 2007/8 when he was brought in by his mother Lynda Cruz.