Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s trial resumes after one-week break

The sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz resumed in court in Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning, following a one-week break.

Cruz, then aged 19, murdered 17 students and staff members in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

The massacre remains one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors spent three weeks presenting graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out the attack, footage of him calmly going to a nearby Subway and McDonald’s in the immediate aftermath and heartbreaking testimony from the victims’ families.

The defence is continuing to present its case, where it is seeking to show that Cruz suffered from behavioural and developmental issues and endured a troubled upbringing – and did not receive the appropriate help he needed.

Key points

Cruz watched his father suddenly die, says witness

Shooter’s mother was ‘afraid’ of him

Chilling jailhouse drawings released

Cruz sat with victim’s brother in McDonald’s moments after shooting

Court takes 15-minute recess before testimony begins

15:46 , Rachel Sharp

The court has taken a 15 minute recess before testimony will finally get under way.

The day’s proceedings have been delayed as the judge ruled on the admission of evidence.

After the break, jurors will enter the courtroom and the defence will call its first witness for the day.

Prosecutor objects to pictures of mouse foetus

15:29 , Rachel Sharp

As well as testimony from Woodard, prosecutors also raised several objections to other slides which the defence plans to show to the court.

The slides include pictures of a mouse foetus which has been exposed to alcohol. The research is part of the defence’s argument that Cruz suffers from foetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASD) because his biological mother abused alcohol when pregnant.

The judge overruled the prosecution’s objection, allowing the picture to be shown in court.

Prosecutors also objected to slides which included scientific studies. The judge said several of the questions or issues raised by the state could be brought under cross-examination.

Court gets off to slow start amid dispute over witness’s slides

15:05 , Rachel Sharp

The court session got off to a slow start on Monday morning as the defence and prosecution got into an immediate dispute over a witness.

Prosecutors said that they had filed a motion to strike some slides which the first witness for the defence would show to the court.

Among the slides are statements made by Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard to a doctor.

When the judge asked if the defence could call a different witness to give her time to review the motion and rule on it, the defence said it did not have anyone else ready.

The defence and prosecution then went to the sidebar to discuss the slides and resolved some of the issues before arguing before the judge.

Prosecutors argued that bringing the evidence is double hearsay as Woodard is no longer alive. They also argued that the defence did not list her as a witness or bring up her conduct during pregnancy prior to her 2021 death – leaving prosecutors with no opportunity to cross examine Woodard.

The judge told the defence to amend the slides.

RECAP: The defence’s case

14:30 , Rachel Sharp

In the two weeks since the defence began presenting its case, jurors have heard testimony from 24 witnesses comprising of relatives, neighbours, teachers, psychiatrists, psychologists and law enforcement officers who encountered Cruz at some point in his 19 years leading up to the massacre.

They spoke about Cruz’s troubled start in life, the challenges in his upbringing, and the behavioural and psychological difficulties he presented from a very early age – and which many say were not properly addressed.

Jurors heard testimony from Cruz’s half-sister who said that their biological mother drank and abused drugs while she was pregnant with him. The defence said that left him with foetal alcohol syndrome.

Witnesses also testified about the disturbing behaviour he showed from an early age, with Cruz receiving psychiatric help from the age of three.

Family friends also described how Cruz was affected by the deaths of his two adoptive parents. Aged five, Cruz witnessed his adoptive father die from a heart attack in the family home.

Three months before the Parkland massacre, his adoptive mother died from pneumonia.

RECAP: The prosecution’s case

14:15 , Rachel Sharp

For three weeks, prosecutors presented harrowing testimony and evidence about Nikolas Cruz’s attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Jurors heard graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out his attack and were shown the AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle he had used to murder 17 innocent victims.

Surveillance footage showed Cruz stalking the hallways of the freshman building, killing as many students and staff members as he could, and survivors testified about the moments they saw their fellow students and teachers die.

Footage was also shown of Cruz in the immediate aftermath of the massacre, revealing how he calmly went to a nearby Subway for a drink and then onto a McDonald’s where he sat down and spoke with a student whose sibling he had shot just minutes earlier.

Grieving family members of his 17 victims broke down in tears on the witness stand as they spoke about their loved ones and the toll that day his actions have taken on the people they left behind.

Jurors also toured the school site and saw the blood-stained corridors and classrooms just as they were left in the aftermath of the massacre.

Sentencing trial to resume

13:56 , Rachel Sharp

The sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz will resume in Broward County Court at 9.30am ET on Monday morning.

Jurors were given a one-week break last week for the Labor Day holiday and because one of the attorneys had training scheduled for that time.

The defence will now resume its case, continuing to call witnesses to testify to Cruz’s troubled upbringing and behavioural and emotional challenges.