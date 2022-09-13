Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter mother drank more alcohol in pregnancy than expert ever seen

The sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz resumed in court in Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning, following a one-week break.

Cruz, then aged 19, murdered 17 students and staff members in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors spent three weeks presenting graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out the attack, footage of him calmly going to a nearby Subway and McDonald’s in the immediate aftermath and heartbreaking testimony from the victims’ families.

The defence is continuing to present its case, where it is seeking to show that Cruz suffered from behavioural and developmental issues and endured a troubled upbringing – and did not receive the help he needed.

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors continued to cross-examine neuropsychologist Dr Paul Connor who testified on Monday that he had tested Cruz and found him to suffer from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD).

FASD expert questioned about Cruz’s planning ahead of massacre

20:37 , Rachel Sharp

Under cross-examination, Dr Jones was asked about evidence that shows Cruz planned the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre and whether that contradicts the behaviours of someone with FASD.

Dr Jones confirmed to lead prosecutor Mike Satz that someone with ARND – the type of FASD that he believes Cruz has – struggles with planning and organisation.

“Problems with planning is something that children with that have,” he said.

Mr Satz then went on to detail the research and planning that Cruz carried out in the months leading up to the mass shooting, where he murdered 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In August 2017, the prosecutor said that Cruz conducted internet searches for the Columbine massacre and for the white supremacist attack in Charlottesville.

That June, he also searched online for information about the San Diego massacre at a McDonald’s restaurant where 21 people were killed.

He also carried out other searches about mass shootings in Las Vegas and Montreal.

The prosecutor said that the dates were important because they were all prior to the death of Cruz’s adoptive mother Lynda in November 2017.

On 10 February 2018 – four days before the massacre and around four months after Lynda’s death – Cruz then carried out searches about mass murders in schools.

Dr Jones said that he wasn’t aware of the internet searches or the planning that Cruz had executed prior to the mass shooting.

FASD expert says he has ‘never seen’ pregnant woman abuse alcohol as much as Cruz’s mother

20:05 , Rachel Sharp

An expert in fetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASD) has testified that he has “never seen” a woman abuse alcohol while pregnant as much as Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother.

Dr Kenneth Jones took the witness stand on Tuesday as the defence continues to build its case that the mass murderer suffered brain damage and struggled with severe behavioural problems because of his exposure to alcohol in the womb.

Dr Jones, one of the nation’s leading FASD researchers who has a dedicated clinic for children prenatally exposed to alcohol, testified that Cruz’s biological mother drank more during her pregnancy than any woman he has ever come across in his 50-year career.

“I don’t think I have ever seen — I know I have never seen — so much alcohol consumed by a pregnant woman,” he said.

Dr Jones, who told jurors he was not being paid for his testimony, also said that he had never had so much documentation to prove a patient’s prenatal alcohol exposure.

“I have never, ever in my life seen an individual who has been affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol in which there is documentation – and I think pretty darn good documentation — of alcohol exposure,” he said.

FASD expert resumes testimony

19:19 , Rachel Sharp

Jurors have returned to the courtroom following the lunchtime recess.

Dr Jones is resuming testimony about his expertise on FASD and his analysis of Cruz.

What is FASD?

18:40 , Rachel Sharp

FASDs are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol in the womb before birth.

According to the CDC, alcohol is passed from the mother’s blood to the baby via the umbilical cord.

It is surprisingly common, occurring in up to 1 in every 20 people, according to FASD United.

The effects of FASD can vary but typically include both physical problems and behavioural and learning problems.

Signs and symptoms include: learning disabilities, small head size, hyperactive behaviour, poor reasoning and judgment skills, difficulty in school and intellectual disability, among other things.

There are several different conditions, which have different severities.

For example, individuals with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) suffer from central nervous system (CNS) problems, minor facial features, and growth problems and are known to have trouble getting along with others.

The sentencing trial for mass shooter Nikolas Cruz resumed on Monday as jurors weigh whether to sentence him to life in prison or to death for carrying out one of the worst school shootings in American history.

Prosecutors spent three weeks presenting graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out the attack, footage of him calmly going to a nearby Subway and McDonald’s in the immediate aftermath and heartbreaking testimony from the victims’ families.

The defence is now presenting its case, where it is seeking to show that Cruz suffered from behavioural and developmental issues and endured a troubled upbringing – and did not receive the appropriate help he needed.

Court takes lunchtime recess

17:41 , Rachel Sharp

Jurors have been excused from the courtroom for a lunchtime recess.

Testimony will resume at 2pm ET.

Once the jurors left the room, the judge heard an objection from the prosecution about some of Dr Jones’ testimony.

Dr Jones testified that people with FASD often show the following behaviours: they lack friends, are hyperactive, do unsafe things, become aggressive, are disruptive in school and have temper tantrums.

He told the court that there is a lot of stigma around FASD for both the child and the parents.

The judge told the defence to make the questions around familial stigma more specific after the lunchtime break so that the witness does not run off on a tangent.

Other drugs ‘don’t hold a candle to alcohol’ in impacting fetus

17:20 , Rachel Sharp

Dr Jones testified that alcohol poses a far greater danger to a fetus in the womb than all other drugs combined.

“You can take all of the illicit drugs that you can think of — heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine — you can wrap them up in a single bag and they don’t hold a candle to alcohol in terms of its effects of a developing baby,” he told the court.

Official records – including birth and adoption records – as well as testimony from other witnesses has revealed that Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard abused alcohol while she was pregnant with him.

Cruz ‘without any question’ fulfils criteria of FASD sufferer

17:01 , Rachel Sharp

Nikolas Cruz “without any question” fulfils the criteria of an FASD sufferer, Dr Jones testified.

The FASD expert said that the mass shooter does not meet the criteria for FAS because he does not have the facial features synonymous with that diagnosis.

However, he does meet the criteria for alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder (ARND) – where the sufferer does not have the facial features of FAS but does have the neurobehavioural abnormalities.

An individual can be found to have ARND if they meet the following criteria: they have been prenatally exposed to alcohol, they are greater than three years of age, and they are diagnosed based on neuro-cognitive or behavioural impairments.

Cruz does fulfil the criteria “without any question” for neuro-cognitive impairment, he said.

This can include cognitive impairment in two or more domains – including motor problems, executive function problems, memory problems and visual spatial impairment.

Cruz had problems with executive function, memory and visual spatial impairment, he said.

Dr Jones said that official birth records support that Cruz was exposed to alcohol in the womb. He told jurors that – among the more than 1,000 people exposed to alcohol in the womb he has worked with during his career – he had never seen evidence of “so much” alcohol exposure.

“Never in my life have I seen an individual where they have been affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol where there is documentation... where so much alcohol has been consumed by a woman,” he said.

He also testified that Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard had poor prenatal care, Cruz had to be resuscitated when he was born and doctors recorded that he had meconium stained amniotic fluid which is an indicator that the fetus is in distress.

Next witness called to stand

16:35 , Rachel Sharp

The defence has called its next witness to the stand.

Dr Kenneth Jones specialises in fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) and has a dedicated clinic for children who were prenatally exposed to alcohol.

Throughout his career, he estimates that he has seen over 1,000 people who have been exposed to alcohol in the womb.

Dr Jones said he was asked by the defence to assess whether Cruz is consistent with an FASD sufferer.

FASD is not a diagnoses but an umbrella term that includes conditions including fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) and alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder (ARND).

FAS sufferers have specific facial features while ARND sufferers do not have facial features but do have the neurobehavioural abnormalities.

Dr Jones said that ARND sufferers are usually worse affected because they are not as easily identified and directed to intervention early on.

Prosecutor grills FASD expert about what’s not in graph

15:57 , Rachel Sharp

The prosecutor continued to grill FASD expert Dr Connor about the results not featured in his graph of Nikolas Cruz’s results.

He pointed out several tests that Dr Connor carried out on Cruz, where the mass shooter scored within the average limits but which were not recorded in his graph of 11 domains.

Under redirect from the defence, Dr Connor explained that several of the scores the prosecutor asked about were subscores that formed part of an overall score for one of the 11 domains.

He also said that about 25 percent of the time that he tests for an FASD, he finds that the individual is not suffering from such disorder. However, he found that Cruz does.

Prosecutor Satz also questioned the neuropsychologist about whether, through his assessment, he had read police reports about Cruz’s case and viewed his social media. The expert said he had not.

He had seen surveillance footage of Cruz carrying out his attack but said he had no opinion about whether the video appeared to show the shooter was “goal directed” or “dedicated to his task”, because it did not form part of his assessment.

Cross-examination of Dr Connor

15:30 , Rachel Sharp

The prosecutor resumed the cross-examination of Dr Connor by asking him the agreed question about not recording his interview with Cruz.

“Are you aware according to Florida law that the state was required to videotape their expert examinations?”

Dr Connor said that he knew the state experts were being observed but said that he didn’t remember whether he was aware they had been videotaped.

The neuropsychologist interviewed Cruz for around 5.5 hours in one session. He testified on Monday that his assessment found that Cruz suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), caused by his biological mother abusing alcohol when she was pregnant.

Out of 11 domains of neuropsychological testing, Cruz had deficits in nine, he found. If an individual has deficits in three domains, it is consistent with them having an FASD.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz sought to pick holes in the testing and the results of the testing carried out by the neuropsychologist.

He questioned whether the neuropsychologist tested for malingering – where the subject fakes their test responses. Dr Connor said that he performed a performance validity test which can assess for malingering.

Mr Satz went on to tell Dr Connor that to get onto the Marjory Stoneman JRTOC team the individual had to successfully strike a target the size of a quarter from 10 metres away. When successful, the target becomes smaller, he said.

Cruz was accepted onto the team and won a sharp shooter badge, he said.

The prosecutor asked if that showed good visual spatial skills. Dr Connor said it did not. His assessment of Cruz had found that the mass shooter had deficits in visual spatial skills.

Day 23 court session begins

15:01 , Rachel Sharp

Day 23 of the sentencing trial has resumed in court in Broward County.

Before jurors entered the courtroom, the judge heard arguments from the defence and the prosecution about a question the state asked Dr Paul Connor under cross-examination.

On Monday afternoon, the prosecutor had questioned the neuropsychologist – who was hired to assess Cruz to see if he suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome disorders – about why he had not recorded his interviews with Cruz.

The defence objected saying that it is not required in the state of Florida, to which prosecutors claimed that there had been a pretrial agreement to do so between the two sides.

The court session concluded early as the judge said that she would need to go away and look at the details.

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors told the judge that both sides had agreed to videotape their experts assessing Cruz.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled that the prosecution could ask Dr Connor: “Are you aware according to Florida law that the state was required to videotape their expert examinations?”

Monday’s session got off to a slow start as the defence and prosecution wrestled over the slides that a defence witness would be presenting in court.

At issue were statements made by Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard, prior to her death.

Dr Paul Connor was then called to the stand, with the day focusing on the defence’s argument that Cruz suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) because Woodard abused alcohol when she was pregnant.

The neuropsychologist said that official birth and adoption records and testimony from prior witnesses show that Cruz was exposed to alcohol in the womb.

Dr Connor explained that alcohol exposure in the womb can lead to poor motor skills, lack of social skills and impulse control.

He told the court that he carried out neuropsychological testing on Cruz, which found that he has an FASD.

Out of 11 domains of neuropsychological testing, Cruz had deficits in nine, he found.

These domains are: IQ, academic, memory, visual/spatial, attention, processing speed, motor skills, executive functioning, suggestability, direct adaptive function and informant adaptive function.

The FASD expert said that if an individual has three or more domains, that is consistent with them having an FASD.

It began before he was even born: Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother drank alcohol and abused drugs while he was still in the womb.

At the age of five, his adoptive father suddenly collapsed and died in front of him in the family home. In his teenage years, he was allegedly bullied by his brother and sexually abused by a so-called “trusted peer”. At 19, he became an orphan when his adoptive mother died from pneumonia.

And just three months later, he murdered 17 innocent students and staff in a shooting rampage at his former high school.

“Without any one of those problems, it may never have happened,” Abigail Marsh, professor in the Department of Psychology and the Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Program at Georgetown University, tells The Independent.

“For any given person there is a causal explanation, a link… and, on average, people who become mass shooters or are very violent have had these experiences or risk factors. There’s no one thing that you can say that is the reason but, together, a perfect storm of risk factors can give the means, motive and opportunity.”

These so-called risk factors have all come into focus in recent weeks as Cruz’s team of public defenders tries to convince a jury of his peers that his life should be spared.

Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

12:00 , Rachel Sharp

At the centre of the defence’s case is the argument that Nikolas Cruz is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

During opening statements and testimony from several witnesses called to the stand, much of the blame for his troubled start in life was placed squarely on the shoulders of his biological mother Brenda Woodard.

Lead public defender Melisa McNeill told jurors that while “there is no defence for this crime” and Cruz is the “one person responsible for all the pain and suffering”, the “choices” Woodard made when she “poisoned him in the womb” led to the “choices” her son made back on 14 February 2018.

What are fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD)?

11:00 , Rachel Sharp

One of the key parts of the defence’s argument is that he suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) caused by his biological mother abusing alcohol and drugs while pregnant.

FASDs are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol in the womb before birth.

According to the CDC, alcohol is passed from the mother’s blood to the baby via the umbilical cord.

It is surprisingly common, occurring in up to 1 in every 20 people, according to FASD United.

The effects of FASD can vary but typically include both physical problems and behavioural and learning problems.

Signs and symptoms include: learning disabilities, small head size, hyperactive behaviour, poor reasoning and judgment skills, difficulty in school and intellectual disability, among other things.

Cruz’s mother believed something was ‘very wrong with him’

02:00 , Rachel Sharp

Nikolas Cruz’s late adoptive mother described him as a “sore loser” and believed that there was something “very wrong” with her son, according to evidence presented at his sentencing trial on Friday.

Jurors were shown a form completed by Lynda Cruz about her son’s behaviour which was part of a behavioural assessment carried out by Broward County school social worker Lilliana Pardo-Posse.

Ms Pardo-Posse worked with Cruz at Westglades Middle School – a general education school where he was a student from 2011 to 2013.

In the form completed by Lynda, she revealed that she believed “something is very wrong with him”.

“I don’t know what,” she said, adding that she believed there was more going on than his ADHD.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Court is on recess for the day

Monday 12 September 2022 21:45 , Rachel Sharp

The court is on recess for the day and jurors have been excused.

The defence and prosecution teams will return at 9am ET on Tuesday, with the jury returning at 9.30am ET.

The court session concluded early (at around 4.30pm) as there was a dispute between the prosecution and the defence over the cross-examination of Dr Connor.

Prosecutors had questioned the neuropsychologist about why he had not recorded his interviews with Cruz.

The defence objected saying that it is not required in the state of Florida, to which prosecutors claimed that there had been a pretrial agreement to do so between the two sides.

The judge ordered a brief recess, sending jurors out of the courtroom so the court could discuss the matter.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer then said that she would have to go away and look into the matter, ending the day’s session early.

This came after the day began with a two-hour delay as the two legal teams argued over slides Dr Connor would be shown in court.

State begins cross-examination

Monday 12 September 2022 21:20 , Rachel Sharp

Under cross-examination by the prosecution, Dr Connor acknowledged that he is not board certified and is not licenced to practice psychology in the state of Florida.

Court on break

Monday 12 September 2022 20:49 , Rachel Sharp

The court is taking a 15-minute recess.

Testing indicates Cruz has an FASD, says expert

Monday 12 September 2022 20:07 , Rachel Sharp

Dr Connor testified that the neuropsychological testing that he carried out with Nikolas Cruz indicates that the Parkland shooter has an FASD.

Out of 11 domains of neuropsychological testing, Cruz had deficits in nine, he found.

These domains are: IQ, academic, memory, visual/spatial, attention, processing speed, motor skills, executive functioning, suggestability, direct adaptive function and informant adaptive function.

The FASD expert said that if an individual has three or more domains, that is consistent with them having an FASD.

Nikolas Cruz’s scores in neuropsychological testing for FASD (Law & Crime)

Court resumes after lunch break

Monday 12 September 2022 19:44 , Rachel Sharp

Dr Connor will now continue with his testimony about the assessment he carried out on Cruz to determine if he suffers from FASD.

What are foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD)?

Monday 12 September 2022 19:30 , Rachel Sharp

One of the key parts of the defence’s argument is that he suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) caused by his biological mother abusing alcohol and drugs while pregnant.

FASDs are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol in the womb before birth.

According to the CDC, alcohol is passed from the mother’s blood to the baby via the umbilical cord.

It is surprisingly common, occurring in up to 1 in every 20 people, according to FASD United.

The effects of FASD can vary but typically include both physical problems and behavioural and learning problems.

Signs and symptoms include: learning disabilities, small head size, hyperactive behaviour, poor reasoning and judgment skills, difficulty in school and intellectual disability, among other things.

Court breaks for lunch

Monday 12 September 2022 18:30 , Rachel Sharp

The court is on lunchtime recess.

Jurors will return to the courtroom at 2.30pm ET.

Doctor details neuropsychological assessment of Cruz

Monday 12 September 2022 18:11 , Rachel Sharp

Dr Connor began to explain the results of his neuropsychological assessment of Cruz.

The expert was hired by the defence to carry out the assessment ahead of Cruz’s trial.

He testified that Cruz showed deficits in nine of the 11 domains assessed.

These domains include: IQ, academic, memory, visual/spatial, attention, processing speed, motor skills, executive functioning , suggestability, direct adaptive function and informant adaptive function.

Records show Cruz exposed to alcohol in womb

Monday 12 September 2022 18:04 , Rachel Sharp

Official records show that Nikolas Cruz was exposed to alcohol in the womb as his biological mother Brenda Woodard abused drugs and alcohol while pregnant.

Dr Connor testified that adoption records, birth records and testimony from Woodard’s daughter Danielle Woodard and friend Carolyn Deakins all show this alcohol exposure.

The adoption records show that Woodard admitted to drinking beer three times a week in the first five weeks of pregnancy, as well as past use of drugs.

Later in her pregnancy, she then admitted that she drank throughout the first three months of her pregnancy and smoked a pack of cigarettes daily.

Birth records detail that the patient “admits to alcohol abuse” and to being in treatment, jurors heard.

Dr Connor said that the use of the word “abuse” is significant, as it suggests greater quantities of alcohol. He also said that experts often have less evidence of alcohol exposure than the official records that were available for Cruz.

Doctor describes traits found in FASD sufferers

Monday 12 September 2022 17:41 , Rachel Sharp

Dr Connor described the traits often found in FASD sufferers.

The FASD expert said that prenatal alcohol exposure leaves individuals with cognitive and behavioural impairments.

The individual will often have deficits in cognitive or developmental capabilities, executive functioning, motor functioning, attention or hyperactivity and social skills.

Jurors shown slides about FASD

Monday 12 September 2022 17:15 , Rachel Sharp

Jurors were shown slides explaining what FASD is and the different diagnoses.

While sometimes the individual will have physical features of FASD, other times they won’t but they will still have cognitive, behavioural conditions, said Dr Connor.

Research has found that alcohol is the most dangerous drug to a foetus, he said.

One study carried out on a mouse found that alcohol had destroyed cells in a foetus within just 12 hours of the mother consuming alcohol.

Dr Connor testified that he was asked to conduct neurological evaluation on Cruz to see if he has FASD and said that he had spent around 145 hours on his case.

(Law & Crime)

Doctor is expert in FASD

Monday 12 September 2022 17:00 , Rachel Sharp

Dr Paul David Connor is a clinical neurpsychologist who specialises in foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD).

FASDs are conditions caused by an individual being exposed to alcohol in the womb before birth.

The effects of FASD can vary but typically include both physical problems and behavioural and learning problems.

Signs and symptoms include: learning disabilities, small head size, hyperactive behaviour, poor reasoning and judgment skills, difficulty in school and intellectual disability, among other things.

Cruz’s defence is arguing that he suffers from FASD caused by his biological mother Brenda Woodard abusing alcohol and drugs during pregnancy.

First witness to begin testimony

Monday 12 September 2022 16:40 , Rachel Sharp

The day’s session finally got under way on Monday morning following a lengthy delay over what evidence the first witness can speak about in court.

Dr Paul David Connor is testifying remotely.

Following the toing and froing between the defence and prosecution on Monday morning, the judge told the doctor that he can testify that he is aware that Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard used crack cocaine and alcohol during pregnancy.

He can also five his expert opinion and can speak about the birth records and adoption records.

But he cannot speak about statements Woodard made in an interview with Dr Heather Holmes.

Court takes 15-minute recess before testimony begins

Monday 12 September 2022 15:46 , Rachel Sharp

The court has taken a 15 minute recess before testimony will finally get under way.

The day’s proceedings have been delayed as the judge ruled on the admission of evidence.

After the break, jurors will enter the courtroom and the defence will call its first witness for the day.

Prosecutor objects to pictures of mouse foetus

Monday 12 September 2022 15:29 , Rachel Sharp

As well as testimony from Woodard, prosecutors also raised several objections to other slides which the defence plans to show to the court.

The slides include pictures of a mouse foetus which has been exposed to alcohol. The research is part of the defence’s argument that Cruz suffers from foetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASD) because his biological mother abused alcohol when pregnant.

The judge overruled the prosecution’s objection, allowing the picture to be shown in court.

Prosecutors also objected to slides which included scientific studies. The judge said several of the questions or issues raised by the state could be brought under cross-examination.

Court gets off to slow start amid dispute over witness’s slides

Monday 12 September 2022 15:05 , Rachel Sharp

The court session got off to a slow start on Monday morning as the defence and prosecution got into an immediate dispute over a witness.

Prosecutors said that they had filed a motion to strike some slides which the first witness for the defence would show to the court.

Among the slides are statements made by Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard to a doctor.

When the judge asked if the defence could call a different witness to give her time to review the motion and rule on it, the defence said it did not have anyone else ready.

The defence and prosecution then went to the sidebar to discuss the slides and resolved some of the issues before arguing before the judge.

Prosecutors argued that bringing the evidence is double hearsay as Woodard is no longer alive. They also argued that the defence did not list her as a witness or bring up her conduct during pregnancy prior to her 2021 death – leaving prosecutors with no opportunity to cross examine Woodard.

The judge told the defence to amend the slides.

RECAP: The defence’s case

Monday 12 September 2022 14:30 , Rachel Sharp

In the two weeks since the defence began presenting its case, jurors have heard testimony from 24 witnesses comprising of relatives, neighbours, teachers, psychiatrists, psychologists and law enforcement officers who encountered Cruz at some point in his 19 years leading up to the massacre.

They spoke about Cruz’s troubled start in life, the challenges in his upbringing, and the behavioural and psychological difficulties he presented from a very early age – and which many say were not properly addressed.

Jurors heard testimony from Cruz’s half-sister who said that their biological mother drank and abused drugs while she was pregnant with him. The defence said that left him with foetal alcohol syndrome.

Witnesses also testified about the disturbing behaviour he showed from an early age, with Cruz receiving psychiatric help from the age of three.

Family friends also described how Cruz was affected by the deaths of his two adoptive parents. Aged five, Cruz witnessed his adoptive father die from a heart attack in the family home.

Three months before the Parkland massacre, his adoptive mother died from pneumonia.

RECAP: The prosecution’s case

Monday 12 September 2022 14:15 , Rachel Sharp

For three weeks, prosecutors presented harrowing testimony and evidence about Nikolas Cruz’s attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Jurors heard graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out his attack and were shown the AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle he had used to murder 17 innocent victims.

Surveillance footage showed Cruz stalking the hallways of the freshman building, killing as many students and staff members as he could, and survivors testified about the moments they saw their fellow students and teachers die.

Footage was also shown of Cruz in the immediate aftermath of the massacre, revealing how he calmly went to a nearby Subway for a drink and then onto a McDonald’s where he sat down and spoke with a student whose sibling he had shot just minutes earlier.

Grieving family members of his 17 victims broke down in tears on the witness stand as they spoke about their loved ones and the toll that day his actions have taken on the people they left behind.

Jurors also toured the school site and saw the blood-stained corridors and classrooms just as they were left in the aftermath of the massacre.

Sentencing trial to resume

Monday 12 September 2022 13:56 , Rachel Sharp

The sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz will resume in Broward County Court at 9.30am ET on Monday morning.

Jurors were given a one-week break last week for the Labor Day holiday and because one of the attorneys had training scheduled for that time.

The defence will now resume its case, continuing to call witnesses to testify to Cruz’s troubled upbringing and behavioural and emotional challenges.