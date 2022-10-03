Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Prosecution to resume rebuttal in Parkland trial after Hurricane Ian

Prosecutors are set to resume the rebuttal case in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz on Monday morning, after court proceedings were put on hold last week due to Hurricane Ian.

Last Tuesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer postponed the trial for three days as the Category 4 hurricane barrelled towards Florida, leaving more than 80 people dead.

The prosecution will now call more witnesses to the stand as they seek to show that Cruz, 24, is a sociopath who planned his attack and has no remorse for murdering 17 victims in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott previously testified how he diagnosed Cruz with antisocial personality disorder – a mental disorder where an individual consistently shows no regard for right and wrong.

Harrowing video footage from the psychiatrist’s interviews with Cruz showed the mass murderer nonchalantly describing how he tortured and killed animals from a young age.

The state is seeking to undermine Cruz’s defence that fetal alcohol spectrum disorders led him to carry out the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Jurors will decide whether to sentence Cruz to death or to life in prison.

Prosecutors to resume rebuttal case

14:00 , Rachel Sharp

The prosecution will resume its rebuttal case on Monday morning.

State prosecutors began their rebuttal last Tuesday, following a two-week break in the trial – but it was quickly put on hold once again due to the incoming hurricane.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced that afternoon that the court would be on recess for the remainder of the week as Hurricane Ian headed for Florida.