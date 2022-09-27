Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Prosecutors to begin rebuttal case in trial of Parkland shooter

The sentencing trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is set to resume on Tuesday morning, with prosecutors beginning their rebuttal case.

The state is expected to call witnesses to challenge Cruz’s defence that behavioural and psychological issues, including fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) caused by his biological mother drinking while pregnant, led him to murder 17 students and staff in one of the worst mass shootings in American history.

Hurricane Ian is not expected to disrupt proceedings, with Broward County Courthouse confirming it is continuing with normal operations as the Category 3 storm heads towards Florida.

Back on Valentine’s Day 2018, Cruz, then 19, travelled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School armed with an AR-15.

He entered the freshman building and stalked the three floors, gunning down students and staff.

Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors to begin rebuttal

13:45 , Rachel Sharp

Prosecutors will begin the rebuttal case on Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz.

The state is expected to call witnesses to challenge Cruz’s defence that behavioural and psychological issues, including fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) caused by his biological mother drinking while pregnant, led him to carry out the 2018 mass shooting.

Instead, witnesses are expected to testify that Cruz has antisocial personality disorder and is fully responsible for his murderous rampage.

Someone with antisocial personality disorder commits “exploitive, delinquent and criminal behavior with no remorse,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

The rebuttal is expected to last two weeks, after which time the jury will deliberate as to whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison.

The trial will begin at 9.30am ET.