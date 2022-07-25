Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates Day 6: Student lives with limits after being shot twice

FORT LAUDERDALE — Follow along for live coverage of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

A 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 23, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison without parole. If it recommends death, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling, likely sometime this fall.

Cruz lived briefly with a family friend near Lantana in the weeks before the Parkland shootings.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz listens to testimony while seated at the defense table for the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 22, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Witness recalls running wounded from Room 1216

Testimony in Week 2 of Nikloas Cruz's penalty phase trial began Monday morning much the same way as last week's testimony, with lead prosecutor Michael Satz calling a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the witness stand.

Justin Colton, who was a freshman at the high school in February 2018, was shot in the right arm and lower back as he ran to get away from gunshots fired by Cruz into Room 1216.

Cruz never walked inside classroom 1216. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, Cruz shot at the students at 2:22:39 p.m. and returned to shoot again a few seconds later.

He shot eight students, including Colton, who says he still has limitations as the result of his injuries.

"I can't do some motions like working out because of my back," Colton testified.

