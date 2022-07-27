Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates Day 8: Prosecutor plans to finish state's case next week

FORT LAUDERDALE — Today marks the eighth day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

For more than a week, jurors have heard testimony: from teachers and students who survived the shooting; from medical examiners who discussed victims’ injuries; and from others, like an Uber driver and gun-shop owner, who spoke of their interactions with the gunman.

The 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 23, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison without parole. If it recommends death, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling, likely sometime this fall.

Parents of victims of the mass shooting leave the courtroom, (left to right) Mitch and Annika Dworet, (the parents of Nicholas Dworet), Patricia Oliver, (mother of Joaquin Oliver), and Fred Guttenberg, (father of JaimeGuttenberg.)

Prosecution said it will finish its case against Cruz next week

Lead prosecutor Michael Satz said Wednesday morning that he expects to wrap up the state's case against Nikolas Cruz next week.

Satz made the comment in response to a question from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who was attempting to map out the trial's upcoming schedule.

Scherer had previously indicated that the trial, which will determine whether Cruz is executed or receives life in prison without the chance at parole, would last into October and possibly November.

The defense will present its case after the prosecution is done.

The first witness on Wednesday was Broward Sheriff's Sgt. Raymond Beltran, who was attacked in the Broward County Jail by Cruz on Nov. 13, 2018. Cruz plead guilty to four felony assault charges last November.

