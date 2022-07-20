Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates Day 3: Survivors recount terror during shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE — Follow along for live coverage of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

A 12-person jury will decide whether to recommend that Cruz, then 19 and now 23, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. If it recommends death, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling, likely sometime this fall.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during jury selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Prosecutors' first witness Wednesday was Ashley Baez, a Stoneman Douglas alumna who entered the freshman building moments before Cruz began to shoot.

She saw someone in the stairwell "who looked freaked out," Baez said. She turned around then and saw Cruz, armed with an AR-15. She started to run.

Cruz shot her in the legs before she reached the unlocked classroom where she took cover. The injuries took four surgeries to repair, Baez said.

The next witness, Genesis Valentin, was in class when the shooting began. She mistook the sound of gunfire for popping balloons, because it was Valentine's Day, she said. Everyone had balloons.

But then she heard screaming, and she and her classmates began to hide. Valentin said she watched 14-year-olds Alyssa Alhadeff and Alaina Petty get shot beside her.

"They were both instantly gone," Valentin said.

