Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates Day 9: Bullet severed two blood vessels in student

FORT LAUDERDALE — Monday marks the ninth day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

For two weeks, jurors have heard testimony from teachers and students who survived the shooting; from medical examiners who discussed victims’ injuries; and from others, like an Uber driver and gun-shop owner, who spoke of their interactions with the gunman.

The 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 23, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison without parole. If it recommends death, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling, likely sometime this fall.

Follow along for live coverage of what's happening Monday in the courtroom.

Medical examiner describes the path of the bullet that killed Luke Hoyer

Terrill Tops, a Palm Beach County associate medical examiner and expert forensic pathologist, performed the autopsy of 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, who Cruz shot and killed as he returned to class.

Tops described the path of one bullet that entered, exited and entered Luke again, leaving holes in his neck, collar bone and back. It severed two major arteries that supply blood to the face and brain.

"Those two blood vessels were severed," Tops said. "They were obliterated."

A liter and a half of blood pooled in the teen's chest cavity, compressing and "basically drowning" his lung. Luke might have been saved if he received medical attention immediately, Top said. Luke's parents listened in the courtroom, and they looked ill as Top testified.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

