Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates Day 5: Officers recall grisly entrance into school

FORT LAUDERDALE — Follow along for live coverage of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

A 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 23, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison without parole. If it recommends death, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling, likely sometime this fall.

Cruz lived briefly with a family friend near Lantana in the weeks before the Parkland shootings.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Richard Van Der Eems with the Broward County Sheriff's Office walked into the freshman building to find a dead child on the left, and smoke and dust in the air.

"And there was a child all the way at the very end," Van Der Eems said. "He was trying to raise his hand up. He was trying to say something."

It was Anthony Borges, shot five times in the lungs, abdomen and legs. He survived the shooting with extensive scarring, appearing in court Wednesday to show jurors the injuries to his torso.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges shows his gunshot wounds to the jury. He was shot five times. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is being tried in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Coral Springs officer Nicholas Mazzei said he saw the body of football coach Aaron Feis splayed outside of the freshman building, then and found more victims inside its halls.

Coral Springs detective David Alfin said he checked the body of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg for vital signs; there were none. Jaime's father, Fred, in the court Friday morning, wiped his eyes.

Alfin said he also had to drag 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver out from an alcove near the bathroom, where he had been shot to death. He saw Peter Wang, slumped over in the hall.

