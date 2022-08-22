Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 13: Mom's drug abuse doomed gunman, defense says

FORT LAUDERDALE — Monday marks the 13th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

Prosecutors pushing for the death penalty rested their case against Cruz on Aug. 4 after 12 days of emotional testimony and graphic evidence of the shooting and its aftermath. Jurors returned to the courtroom Monday to hear, for the first time, Cruz's defense in favor of life in prison.

The 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 23, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison without parole. If it recommends death, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling, likely sometime this fall.

Follow along for live coverage of Monday's hearing.

The first time Melisa McNeill met Cruz, she knew he was a damaged person. But the public defender also said she knows that "wounded and damaged people wound and damage other people," she said, because they're in pain.

It isn't an excuse, she added, but it's something to consider. She quoted Irish poet John O'Donohue: "The beginning often holds the clue to everything that follows."

"We must understand the person behind the crime," McNeill said. "What is the root cause?"

McNeill said she's spent the last four years searching Cruz's past for the answer to that question. She found it in his biological mother, Brenda Woodard, who abused drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him.

“He was poisoned in the womb," McNeill said. "Because of that, his brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own."

Story continues

Cruz had a whole slew of developmental delays early on, McNeill said. His head was too big for his body, his ears too big for his head. He didn't play with the other children, or talk to them. He was aggressive.

He saw his first psychiatrist as a 3-year-old, McNeill said, and he'd hide under the doctor's desk until someone wrangled him out 25 minutes later.

The public defender said he acted like a tyrant in school. He would bite, spit, kick, punch and pounce at others. A teacher described him as terrified, filled with anxiety and stress. He didn't know how to communicate, and he didn't understand when people were talking to him.

People didn't know what was wrong with him, McNeill said. At 6 years old, Cruz was medicated for ADHD but continued to slip further behind developmentally.

Jurors will hear testimony that supports a diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder . It's known as an "invisible disorder" because it’s often misdiagnosed, McNeill said. As such, Cruz didn't get the treatment, medicine, intervention or support that he needed to combat it. His behavior worsened.

McNeill listed one disturbing incident after another. Cruz had dreams that he was covered in blood, she said. He cut himself. He drank gasoline. He became obsessed with the idea of buying a gun. He brought a weapon to school. He grabbed a cellphone out of his teacher's hand once when she tried to call 911.

Cruz deserves to be punished "without a doubt" for the massacre at Stoneman Douglas, McNeill said toward the end of her opening statement. But she said she's confident that once jurors hear Cruz's story, they'll know that "a vote for life is the right vote."

"Some say the crime itself is enough to impose a sentence," she told them. "You are not those people."

She needs to convince just one juror that Cruz deserves life in prison to upend prosecutors' push for the death penalty.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Nikolas Cruz trial: Defense describes Cruz's troubled childhood