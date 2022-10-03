Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Psychologist refutes gunman's diagnosis

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Monday for what's expected to be the final stretch in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman.

Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

A 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 24, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison. If it recommends death, a move that must be unanimous, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling.

Cruz's team of public defenders rested its case on Sept. 14, setting the stage for prosecutors' rebuttal and closing arguments over the coming weeks.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Psychologist rebuts defense's claim Cruz had fetal alcohol syndrome disorder

Forensic psychologist Charles Scott returned to the witness stand Monday to resume his testimony, cut short last week by Hurricane Ian.

Scott met with Cruz over three days and 21 hours in March and diagnosed the gunman with borderline and antisocial personality disorders — not fetal alcohol syndrome disorder, contrary to the diagnoses of experts hired by the gunman's defense team.

Scott said he found evidence that Cruz was faking or exaggerating his symptoms and could control his behavior when he wanted to. His testimony is at odds with the portrait of Cruz the defense team has spent weeks building — one of a child rendered "irretrievably broken" by his biological mother's substance abuse.

Video clips of Scott's interview with Cruz interspersed the psychologist's testimony. In them, Cruz recited the facts of school shootings that preceded his with a cold clarity and the lessons they taught him.

"They went as fast as possible, and the police didn't do anything," he said. "It means if I go on a school campus, police are not going to do anything. I have a small opportunity to shoot people for maybe 20 minutes."

He had fewer than seven before he abandoned his rifle and blended into the crowds of fleeing students on Feb. 14, 2018.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown in a taped interview with forensic psychologist Dr. Charles Scott that was shown while Dr. Scott testified during the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Dr. Scott was hired by the prosecution as an expert witness to evaluate Cruz and diagnosed him with antisocial personality disorder. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Planned and organized aggression are not characteristics of fetal alcohol syndrome, Scott told the jurors Monday. He pointed to Cruz's study of mass shootings in the months leading up to the massacre, documented in an extensive internet history log read aloud to jurors, as evidence of Cruz's ability to remember and carry out a plan.

"It involves a wide range of thinking skills," Scott said.

