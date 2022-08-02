Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 10: Victims' families tell jurors of heartbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE — Tuesday marks the 10th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

For two weeks, jurors have heard testimony from teachers and students who survived the shooting; from medical examiners who performed the victims' autopsies; and from others, like an Uber driver and a gun-shop owner, who spoke of their interactions with the gunman.

Linda Beigel Schulman holds a photograph of her son, Scott Beigel, before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. Beigel Schulman’s son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

The 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 23, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison without parole. If it recommends death, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling, likely sometime this fall.

Teen victims' parents address jurors

Alyssa Alhadeff's mother, Lori, spoke directly to jurors. Grief doesn't adequately describe what she's felt since her 14-year-old daughter was killed, she said. It's more like their hearts have been "ripped out and stabbed," added her husband, Ilan Marc Alhadeff.

Picture frames, scrapbooks and photo albums meant to capture Alyssa's young adulthood remain empty in the Alhadeff home – a reminder of what's been taken from them. Lori Alhadeff would have taken her daughter's place if she could.

Alyssa should be in her sophomore year of college now, her father said. Instead, her mother decorates her grave. She sleeps with Alyssa's blankets and sprays her daughter's perfume.

"This is not normal," Ilan Marc Alhadeff said. "Inside, I burn like a damn inferno."

Alyssa's grandmother said she remembers the teen girl bounding down the stairs: "What's there to eat?" she'd ask. "I'm hungry."

The 14-year-old was a bright star and an unflinching player on the soccer field, her grandmother said. The effect of her death is "unimaginable."

Ryan Petty embraces his daughter, Meghan Petty, as she and her mom, Kelly Petty, return to their seats after giving victim impact statements in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 1, 2022. The Petty’s younger daughter, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

The mother and father of 17-year-old Nicholas Dworet took the stand after. A prosecutor held up a photo of their son and showed jurors. "That's our baby," his father said.

Nicholas was the captain of the Stoneman Douglas swim team and a voracious eater, his mother said. His parents found an empty stash of Oreo packages in his closet following his death.

On the wall next to his bed, he taped a note: "I want to become a Swedish Olympian and go to Tokyo 2020 to compete for my country," it said. "I will give all I have in my mind and my body to achieve the goals I have set."

"Even on the hardest days, I swear to give it my all, and I will let nothing stand in my way," the 17-year-old wrote. "Train harder."

Cruz killed him in his Holocaust history class. He'd committed to attend the University of Indianapolis earlier that month.

