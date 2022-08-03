Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 11: Parkland victim's poem read to jurors

FORT LAUDERDALE — Wednesday marks the 11th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

For two weeks, jurors have heard testimony from teachers and students who survived the shooting; from medical examiners who performed the victims' autopsies; and from others, like an Uber driver and a gun-shop owner, who spoke of their interactions with the gunman.

The 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 23, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison without parole. If it recommends death, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling, likely sometime this fall.

Follow along for live coverage of Wednesday's hearing.

Jennifer and Tony Montalto, the parents of 14-year-old Gina Montalto, took the stand first. Cruz shot their daughter to death in the first-floor hallway of the freshman building.

"Gina didn't come home from school that day," Jennifer Montalto said.

She remembers her daughter as an athlete who loved Harry Potter and "The Hunger Games," and who dreamed of living in a library. Now her parents watch the front door, imagining that she'll walk through it again.

Jennifer Montalto tears up in court during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz’s guilty plea on all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. Montalto’s daughter, Gina Montalto, 14, was killed in the massacre. This at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Gina's father appeared to brace himself before he read his statement to jurors. He wore the same clothes to the courthouse that he wore to his last father-daughter dance with her, Tony Montalto said.

"I was so happy to be her father," Montalto said.

She was beautiful, he continued, a gift from God. And an avid reader, a Girl Scout, an independent teen, a fierce competitor. Life without her is unbearable, he said. The pain is unimaginable.

Story continues

Her brother, Anthony, struggles to make sense of Gina's death, his father said. The two of them were best friends, always loud and laughing. Their house is quiet now.

The father of 14-year-old Alex Schachter, who died in his desk in English class, described his son to jurors. Alex was a movie aficionado, a trombonist, a guard on the basketball team, a New England Patriots fan, a gamer, a jokester.

"And a son," Max Schachter said. "My son."

Max Schachter reacts as video and audio are played from inside a classroom as bullets are fired into it during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. His son Alex was killed in the shooting. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Their family is broken now, Schachter said, haunted by a constant emptiness. He can't smile without feeling the "sharp realization that I'll always be sad and miserable" because Alex isn't here. He wishes every day that this was just a nightmare.

Alex's brother read aloud a poem that his father found in the teen's bedroom trash can after his murder. It begins like this:

"Life is like a roller coaster

It has some ups and downs

Sometimes you can take it slow

Or very fast

It may be hard to breathe at times

But you just have to push yourself

And keep going."

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Nikolas Cruz trial: Parkland victim's poem read to jurors