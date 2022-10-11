Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial updates: Closing arguments begin; deliberations likely Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday for closing arguments in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman.

Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

A 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19 and now 24, is put to death or sentenced to life in prison, with deliberations starting as soon as today. If it recommends death, a move that must be unanimous, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final ruling.

Cruz's team of public defenders rested its case on Sept. 14, setting the stage for prosecutors' rebuttal and closing arguments over the coming weeks.

"What you write, what you say is a window to someone's soul," prosecutor Michael Satz told the 12-person jury Tuesday morning during closing arguments to Nikolas Cruz's death sentencing case.

Satz was referring to the violent, weapons-obsessed social media videos and posts that Cruz posted leading up to the Valentine Day's massacre in 2018.

Satz urged the jury to review Cruz's comments in which he wrote and spoke about his desire to kill people and become a school shooter.

The veteran prosecutor began his closing arguments by calling the shootings "calculated, purposeful and systematic mass murder."

Much like he did during his 90-minute opening argument four months ago, Satz spoke without the aid of any notes, reciting from memory the countless details that made up the case.

In July 2019, more than a year after the Parkland school shooting, Satz announced he would not seek re-election as Broward County state attorney so that he could devote all of his time to prosecuting Cruz. It was Satz who rejected an offer by Cruz's defense team to exchange a guilty plea for a sentence of life in prison.

