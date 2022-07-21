Nikolas Cruz on trial facing death penalty for 2018 Parkland school shooting
Nikolas Cruz is facing the death penalty after pleading guilty to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in 2018.
Nikolas Cruz is facing the death penalty after pleading guilty to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in 2018.
CBSS4's Joan Murray reports on how Day 3 of the Nikolas Cruz testimony trial went Wednesday.
The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began on Monday, the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. WPBF's Angela Rozier reports.
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High freshman Anthony Borges, shot five times during a gunman’s rampage, recalled lying on the ground, unable to get up. In English and Spanish, he cried loudly for help.
Amber Heard's team says they "believe the court made errors," while Johnny Depp's team says they "remain confident" the verdict will stand.
Mike Stocker/Pool via ReutersChristopher McKenna remembers saying hi to Luke Hoyer and Martin Duque as he passed them in the hallway. School was nearly out, but the freshman needed to use the bathroom, so he got a pass to leave his English class.Also along the way, McKenna said he ran into Nikolas Cruz in a stairwell. He remembered the teen was wearing a maroon shirt and had a backpack slung over his shoulder. He was assembling an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.“He said, ‘Get out of here,’” McKenna r
Biden is diagnosed with COVID. Despite his age, he's well-protected because he's vaccinated and boosted, says former Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
Kate McKinnon said the decision to leave Saturday Night Live in May after 11 seasons was "very, very hard"
The jury got a closer glimpse at the horror that unfolded inside the freshman building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when Nikolas Cruz opened fire four years ago, killing 17 people.
Are the Steelers building a contender?
The recall affects the company’s 13 different chains
If further equity upside continues to support crypto and Cardano’s developers pull off the upcoming upgrade, the outlook for ADA is good.
Kelly Rowland, Wendell Pierce, Yvette Nicole Brown and more reacted to a viral video of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring two Black girls during their parade.
This viral stovetop work surface product can help increase your kitchen’s counter space for your next culinary adventure.
Give your laundry room a little pick-me-up with stylish decor and practical gadgets that will make laundry feel like less of a chore.
A Fort Collins woman who filed a red flag petition against a Colorado State University police officer who killed her son was sentenced to probation.
Teachers gave heart-wrenching testimony Wednesday in the penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz, with one recalling how a boy in her Holocaust studies class correctly answered a question seconds before he became one of 17 people murdered during the school shooter's rampage four years ago. Ivy Schamis, then a teacher at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was leading students through a discussion about the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany when star swimmer Nick Dworet correctly responded that Adolf Dassler founded the Adidas shoe company. It was then that they heard the initial gunshots in the first-floor hallway of the three-story building, and Cruz began firing his semi-automatic rifle through the glass on her classroom door near where he entered.
Amazon will delay the opening of a new Nebraska warehouse even though construction was nearly finished, adding to a growing list of warehouse delays.
The photo in the post is very graphic, showing a man on the ground with a bloodied face and an officer grasping his shoulder and back during an arrest.
Michael Vaccaro was found not guilty of attempted assault charges after being caught on video punching a man who was being restrained by other police.
Dad stopped everything he was doing just for this.