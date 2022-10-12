Nikolas Cruz trial live updates Wednesday: Jury deliberations begin

FORT LAUDERDALE — The fate of Nikolas Cruz's life is now in jurors hands.

A panel of seven men and five women have two choices: Death or life in prison without parole for the shooting at a Parkland high school more than four years ago. If the jury opts for execution, Judge Elizabeth Scherer can follow the recommendation or choose to sentence him to life instead.

Cruz, then 19 and now 24, pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The stories of the victims' own execution were retold in graphic detail over the course of the three-month trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments Tuesday. The state urged jurors to sentence Cruz to death while his public defenders asked for mercy, insisting the gunman "was doomed" from birth.

After receiving lengthy instructions, jury begins deliberating Cruz's fate

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz stands with Assistant Public Defender Nawal Bashimam, left, and sentence mitigation specialist Kate O'Shea as jurors leave the courtroom to begin deliberations in the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

After receiving nearly an hour of instructions from Judge Elizabeth Scherer, jurors began deliberating Wednesday morning at about 10:45 a.m.

If the jury does not reach a verdict by the end of the day, they will be sequestered overnight at an undisclosed location and return Thursday morning to resume deliberations.

Scherer implored the jury to take time deciding each of the 17 counts of first-degree murder, reminding the panel that a "human life is at stake."

The 12-person jury in the Nikolas Cruz death-sentencing trial began deliberating within the past 30 minutes. It's either life in prison without parole or execution for the confessed school shooter. pic.twitter.com/tqnQyuIzEK — Jorge Milian (@caneswatch) October 12, 2022

Scherer listed seven "aggravating" factors — a circumstance that increases the gravity of a crime — that the jury must consider. Cruz's defense attorneys presented 41 "mitigating" factors — anything in the defendant's background that would make the death penalty an inappropriate punishment.

Aggravating factors must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. There is no such threshold for mitigating factors.

The first order of business, per Scherer's instructions, will be to select a foreperson.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is shown during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Instead of transporting Cruz back to his Broward County Jail, he will remain in a holding cell at the Broward County Courthouse while he awaits a verdict.

Scherer has asked the jury to deliberate until about 5 p.m. Jurors arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday morning with suitcases. Scherer said they should have a change of clothing for two days.

Ten alternate jurors were released by Scherer, but warned not to speak about their experience until a verdict has been announced

