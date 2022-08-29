Nikolas Cruz's lawyers concede he killed 17. Can they persuade one juror to spare his life?

FORT LAUDERDALE — Serving as a public defender for a confessed mass murderer of children is not for everybody.

But that's the job — leading a group of attorneys working to keep school shooter Nikolas Cruz off death row — that Melisa McNeill, a 22-year veteran of Broward County's public defender's office, has been assigned.

McNeill opened the defense's case Monday after the prosecution spent three weeks presenting gruesome evidence and recounting to jurors how Cruz ran into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland four years ago and fatally shot 14 students and three staff members.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October, so McNeill's task is simple — find one juror that believes her client's life history was so horrific that he deserves a life sentence without the chance of parole, instead of death.

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speaks with her client, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 2, 2022.

Cruz unlike other death-penalty cases lead defender has handled before

McNeill, a Nova Southeastern University law school graduate who began her legal career in Hillsborough County (Tampa), has been down this road before.

As the chief assistant public defender in the Major Crimes Division, which handles cases punishable by life imprisonment or death, McNeil has represented and successfully spared the life of convicted murderers during her two-decade tenure.

That includes Fidel Lopez, a Sunrise man who disemboweled his girlfriend in September 2015 after she screamed her ex-husband's name twice during sex. McNeill convinced Lopez to plead guilty and avoid execution.

But the Cruz case is different. There are 17 murdered victims instead of one and 14 of them were teenagers. There's also the cruelty exhibited by the gunman — he returned to shoot and kill students who were wounded and may otherwise have survived their injuries, according to court testimony.

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill gives the defense’s opening statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on August 22, 2022.

"You have to have a certain inner stamina to be able to accept and defend those types of cases," said David Weinstein, a Miami-based defense attorney and former federal prosecutor. "The people that take on these types of cases understand exactly what they are going up against — that it is an unpopular defendant, that what they’re doing is perceived by many as a despicable job, but they do it because they believe every defendant has the right to a competent defense.

"To some degree, they have to close all that outside noise and see this as what they signed up to do.”

During her delayed opening statement Monday, McNeill didn't try to excuse her client's actions and told jurors: "Everyone knows there is one person responsible for all that pain and all of that suffering, and that person is Nikolas Cruz."

But McNeill has called witnesses who testified that Cruz's birth mother was a crack-addicted, alcoholic sex worker and that his adoptive mother was unable to care for him properly after her husband died.

"He's a brain-damaged human," she said.

Court observers say the defense team has effectively shown the extent of Cruz's issues by presenting a mix of medical experts and first-hand witnesses, such as former neighbor Steven Schusler, who testified Wednesday.

"This boy did not go bad," Schusler said. "He was never right."

A 5th grade photo from Coral Springs Elementary School of Nikolas Cruz is shown in court during the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial .

Defense needs 1 juror to vote for life on all 17 first-degree murder counts

The aim for Cruz's attorney is to prove that "mitigating" factors — circumstances that lessen the culpability of a criminal act — outweigh "aggravating" factors and that the verdict should be a life sentence.

In Florida, a death sentence requires a unanimous recommendation by the jury.

"The trial really begins now, because how could the prosecution have messed up?" said Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University. "When you kill multiple people, then go have an Icee, do you really need aggravating factors? It’s really up to the defense to show why it is better and more just to have Cruz live than it is to have him die.”

Jarvis said the defense team is in a better position than the prosecution because it only has to convince one juror to spare Cruz.

But Weinstein disagrees, pointing out that at least one juror will have to decide that the mitigating factors outweigh aggravators on each of the 17 counts.

That, Weinstein said, will be "a very tall mountain to climb" for the defense in the deaths of victims such as Joaquin Oliver and Peter Yang, who were injured but alive when Cruz returned to kill them.

McNeill indicated this week that 80 defense witnesses will be called and, Jarvis said, the focus will be on proving Cruz "had no chance from the time he was in the womb."

"That’s going to be the defense’s case," Jarvis said. "It is the only lane for them to travel in.”

