Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, following an extended fight over tenure there, and instead will take a tenured position at Howard University.

  • Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

    Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure. (July 6)

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones Turns Down UNC Job After Fight to Get Tenure

    CBS NewsThe Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has turned down a teaching job at the University of North Carolina after a long fight to be offered tenure. Speaking on CBS This Morning, Hannah-Jones announced that she would instead take up the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at Howard University. Explaining her decision, Hannah-Jones said, “It was a very difficult decision, not a decision I wanted to make... Look what it took to get tenure. This was a position

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones Declines UNC Position after Receiving Tenure

    Nikole Hannah-Jones said that she declined an offer for a tenured position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

  • The powerful logic of Nikole Hannah-Jones choosing Howard over UNC

    The University of North Carolina’s board of trustees made a big mistake in denying journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure. “That’s a job of the people in power who created this situation in the first place.”

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones joins Howard University after rejecting UNC role

    • Founder of 1619 Project was initially denied tenure at UNC• ‘It’s not my job to heal the University of North Carolina’ Nikole Hannah-Jones will be Knight chair in race and journalism at Howard University, a prominent historically black college in Washington DC. Photograph: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones said on Tuesday she will join Howard University, a prominent historically black college in Washington, as its Knight chair in race and journalism, turning down a s

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones tells UNC no thanks and social media responds with support, sadness

    “We completely understand the choice not to come to work at an institution that willfully disrespects you at every turn.”

  • How Nikole Hannah-Jones and UNC’s Black community say school can begin to fix things

    Actions that the UNC Black Student Movement and the Carolina Black Caucus, among others, are calling for in Chapel Hill.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones’s full statement about declining to come to UNC-Chapel Hill

    “These times demand courage, and those who have held the most power in this situation have exhibited the least of it.”

  • Hussman faculty: Racism and reactionary politics kept Nikole Hannah-Jones from joining UNC

    “While disappointed, we are not surprised.”

