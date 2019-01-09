Nila Infrastructures Limited (NSE:NILA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

When Nila Infrastructures Limited (NSE:NILA) released its most recent earnings update (31 March 2018), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how Nila Infrastructures performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see NILA has performed.

Did NILA beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

NILA’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹200m has jumped 34% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 11%, indicating the rate at which NILA is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is solely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Nila Infrastructures has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Nila Infrastructures has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 19% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.9% exceeds the IN Real Estate industry of 3.3%, indicating Nila Infrastructures has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Nila Infrastructures’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.9% to 20%.

What does this mean?

Though Nila Infrastructures’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Nila Infrastructures to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

