Nile Rodgers says selling off the guitars behind iconic hits feels like “orphaning off children”

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nile Rodgers is a Grammy Award-winning guitarist, producer, composer, arranger and artist in the disco group, CHIC. He’s also produced and played on iconic records for artists like Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna and Lady Gaga. Anthony Mason caught up with the hit-maker at Christie’s New York.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories