Niles found guilty of murder in shooting, burning of Dickson couple

Pictured in 2015: The duplex at 109 McFarland Lane at the intersection of North Charlotte Street and Henslee Drive where Chris Goldtrap and Lisa Wade Mackenzie McDonald were found killed by gunshot after firefighters put out the fire.

A Dickson County jury found Kenneth Niles guilty of murdering a Dickson couple by gunshots to the head and burning their bodies. The verdict was reached Monday night in Dickson County Circuit Court after about three hours of deliberation and five days in court.

Niles was found guilty of two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony murder – all first-degree murder counts – in the death of John "Chris" Goldtrap, 27, and Lisa Wade Mackenzie McDonald, 23, on April 2015 at their Dickson duplex residence. Both Goldtrap and McDonald were found shot in the head and a fire was set at their Dickson residence.

Niles was also found guilty of arson, robbery, theft and criminal trespass. Investigators said the murders were due to an argument over pills, which both Niles and Goldtrap sold.

The verdict carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. Sentencing date is set for June 24.

Niles’ attorney, Paul Bruno, repeatedly asserted Monday during closing arguments that the state’s case left open “reasonable doubts” and “reservations.” District Attorney Ray Crouch countered that evidence pointing to Niles was “overwhelming” and Bruno’s contention that Goldtrap’s blood was found in a van due to a cut from a broken jelly jar “was a stretch.”

Also, Crouch repeatedly pointed to Niles’ inconsistent stories between a sworn statement in 2015 and Niles' testimony in the 2020 trial, which ended in a hung jury.

‘They are not like brothers’

Bruno maintained that Goldtrap and Niles were “like brothers” and saw each other on a regular basis.

Crouch and state prosecutors disagreed.

“I would describe it more of a business relationship,” Crouch said.

He showed Niles’ signed statement to investigators in 2015 where Niles said he didn’t know McDonald’s last name. Crouch said Niles would have known the name if the two were “like brothers.”

Lisa McDonald and Chris Goldtrap.

Text messages

Crouch also focused on the text messages between Niles and Goldtrap on April 13 evening.

Story continues

Niles said he hung out with the couple from about 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Crouch presented evidence showing that around 6:30 p.m. that night Niles sent a text asking Goldtrap for pills, stating “I need to get a collection going.”

Goldtrap texted back, “I can’t get any more pills” and he would “bend over backward” for Niles, “But if I can’t do it, I can’t do it.”

Crouch also showed the jury that Goldtrap’s phone disconnected from the cell tower from about 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Then a text came in at about 10:30 p.m. from Niles asking “Hey cuz, call me. Need to borrow $5 for some cigarettes.”

Niles testified he left the residence at 9:30 p.m., went to a gas station for cigarettes, then home, and later went to Taco Bell about 12:30 a.m. Crouch asked why Niles would text Goldtrap asking for money for cigarettes when he had bought some that night and apparently had money for food. Crouch said the text was a step in “covering up” the murders.

Niles testified “I guess I lied right there” about his 2015 text message.

“He has no credibility,” Crouch told the jury.

2020 Niles trial: Dickson double murder, arson trial ends in hung jury

‘Clean freak’

Niles said he didn’t leave his home after returning from Taco Bell.

However, his wife, Bobbie Ann Niles, said she awoke around 4 a.m. to find Niles gone with the white van she used for work. She called him at about 4:15 a.m. and again five minutes later to ask where he was and then waited up until he returned home, she testified.

She also testified that he cleaned the van that day.

Crouch showed a photo of the van from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation search – this was when two spots of Goldtrap’s blood were found – showing the floor of the van was dirty.

Niles had testified he was a “clean freak,” which is why he cleaned the van.

Crouch said that all the cleaning was for the two spots of blood.

“He’s not a clean freak,” Crouch said.

Niles said he lent the van to Goldtrap one day so he could buy groceries for his children. During that grocery store trip, Niles testified, Goldtrap cut his finger on a broken jar of strawberry jelly.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Niles found guilty of murder in shooting, burning of Dickson couple