Niles Police make arrests in two home burglary cases

Niles Police have arrested a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male from Chicago and Al Miller, 35, of the 5600 block of Higgins Avenue, Chicago, in a pair of burglaries that took place on West Betty Terrace and Caldwell Avenue in May and December, police announced recently.

The first burglary took place May 21 at a home on the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace, according to a department press release. The front door was forced open and the home ransacked although the homeowner could not say whether any property had been removed, police said.

The second burglary took place Dec. 2 on the 8100 block of Caldwell Avenue, when the home had its door forced open and jewelry was taken from the property, police said.

Police arrested all three suspects on the 8500 block of Greenwood Avenue Dec. 10, according to a statement from the department.

Miller’s bond information was not yet available, police said.