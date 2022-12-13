Niles police investigating armed robbery by suspect who threatened to shoot three men

Niles Police are investigating a report of armed robbery that took place Dec. 11 on the 8700 block of Golf Road.

According to police department information, a suspect in a black jacket, pants and ski mask approached three male victims sitting in a vehicle and demanded money.

The suspect threatened to shoot the victims, implying that he had a firearm, police said.

The victims gave the suspect the cash they had and the suspect fled westward on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as six feet, one inch tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Niles Police Department Investigation Division at 847-588-6570.