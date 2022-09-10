Niles police investigating Thursday night fatal shooting of 26-year-old man

NILES ― Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man that happened late Thursday night near North Sixth and Ferry streets.

Just after 11 p.m., police were sent to the area on reports of shots fired and found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, Spectrum Lakeland Hospital in Niles called to report that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room.

Raquon Glenn, 26, of Niles, was transferred to South Bend Memorial where he died.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404, or Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Niles police are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old man