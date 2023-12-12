Niles Township District 219 approves 7.4% increase in tax levy

Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education voted to raise the tax levy 7.4% at its December meeting.

The tax levy proposal, authored by Assistant Superintendent of Business Tim Neubauer and Director of Business Services Kenya Austin, said the levy keeps up with inflation and permits the district to tax new properties yet to be evaluated.

According to the levy proposal, there was a 7.7% increase in expenses compared to last year because of higher costs due to inflation.

The consumer price index went up 6.5% from last year, but the consumer price index relative to the school district was capped at 5% because Illinois’ property tax extension limitation law requires taxing bodies such as school districts to limit their consumer price index levy increases to 5% or the consumer price index, whichever is less. If the levy increase exceeds that amount, the law requires the taxing body to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing for the public.

The additional 2.4% is going to be taxed on new properties, according to Neubauer.

“In addition to the CPI (consumer price index) component of the levy request, the district also requested a percentage increase to cover new property introduced to the district, which is unknown at this time,” Neubauer told Pioneer Press in an email after the meeting. “The additional 2.4% is to cover that unknown amount. Thus, the total levy request is 7.4%.”

The amount of $30 million from the education fund will be transferred to the capital projects fund. Neubauer said that the education fund usually transfers around $20 million to the capital projects funds to keep up with maintaining the district’s high school campuses.

“What we’re doing this upcoming year may not total to $30 million. That goes into funds for future years as well, " said Neubauer. He said the higher costs would go towards changing traffic routes and replacing the sidewalk at Niles West High School. He added that both of the district’s high schools, Niles North and Niles West, have to replace sections of their roofs.