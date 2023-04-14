Nima Momeni killed Cash App founder Bob Lee over fight about sister, prosecutors claim

Nima Momeni appeared in court on Friday and is being held without bail - REUTERS

The tech executive charged with stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death in San Francisco confronted him earlier in the evening about his ties to the suspect's younger sister, prosecutors said on Friday in court documents that outlined a possible motive.

Nima Momeni, 38, was arrested on Thursday and charged with the April 4 murder of Mr Lee, who was found stumbling through the city early that morning bleeding from three stab wounds. Mr Lee later died at a nearby hospital.

Mr Momeni, founder of the Bay Area software company Expand IT, briefly appeared in a San Francisco courtroom on Friday, where a judge postponed his arraignment until April 25. He was ordered held without bail until then.

San Francisco prosecutors, who called the murder "planned and deliberate" in court papers filed for the hearing, wrote that a close friend of Mr Lee, identified only as "Witness 1", described spending time with the Cash App founder, Mr Momeni and his younger sister on the day before the murder.

Witness 1 told investigators that on that afternoon Mr Momeni questioned Mr Lee, 43, over whether his sister was "doing drugs or anything inappropriate," according to the documents. The friend said Mr Lee assured him that nothing of the sort had taken place.

Bob Lee died from three stab wounds

Investigators who gained access to Mr Lee's phones following his death discovered a FaceTime call between him and Mr Momeni's sister, who is not identified by name in the court papers.

They also found a text message from the sister reading: "Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you and thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish p----s."

Witness 1 said in the filings that it was not clear to him whether Mr Lee had engaged in an intimate relationship with Mr Momeni's sister.

Surveillance camera footage shows Mr Momeni arriving at his sister's apartment at 8.31pm on April 3, the court documents said, followed by Mr Lee roughly four hours later. The cameras captured both men leaving the apartment some 30 minutes before the alleged murder.

The two men are seen in camera footage driving to a remote area where prosecutors believe that the stabbing took place.