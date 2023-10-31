Nimishillen Township candidate for fiscal officer charged with domestic violence

NIMISHILLEN TWP. − A candidate for township fiscal officer was arrested Saturday on a fifth-degree felony charge of domestic violence.

Brandon R. Evans, 41, of Beech Street NE was booked into the Stark County Jail.

According to a criminal complaint filed by a Stark County sheriff's deputy, Evans is accused of trying to harm a pregnant woman by pulling her off a couch at his home on Friday.

Evans did not respond to a text message seeking comment sent to his phone number. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney, Eugene O'Byrne.

Evans was arraigned Monday before Canton Municipal Court Judge Curt Werren.

Werren set an unsecured bond of $25,000, which allowed Evans to be released from jail without having to post any cash under the supervision of pre-trial release. The judge also ordered Evans to have no contact with the woman, which is a standard order in a criminal case.

The judge scheduled a status conference hearing with attorneys in the case on Wednesday.

Evans and Sandy Smith are the two candidates seeking to succeed Todd Bosley as Nimishillen Township fiscal officer. Bosley is running for Nimishillen Township trustee against Kyle J. Fausnight, Kirk Greaves, Mark Thomas and incumbent Don Keefe.

