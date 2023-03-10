Nimishillen Twp. man facing aggravated vehicle homicide charges in fatal crash

Gavel

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to state that Rory Notch is facing a charge of felony aggravated vehicular homicide.

CANTON – A Nimishillen Township man accused of driving a vehicle involved in a fatal traffic crash was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

Rory R. Notch, 27, was indicted by a Stark County grand jury in December on two counts of felony aggravated vehicular homcide, operating a vehicle under the influence, speeding, and failure to control and remain in lane of travel.

He is accused of driving a Hummer H3 at 12:55 a.m. Aug. 26 when the vehicle went off Maret Street NW in Canton and crashed into a tree killing his passenger Brandon L. Browning, 25, of Canton.

Notch was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The grand jury indictment indicated Notch had amphetamines in his system at the time of the crash and had exceeded the speed limit.

According to Canton police, officers found the Hummer overturned on the east side of the road. The Hummer is believed to have been traveling southbound when it went left of center, off the side of the roadway and struck the tree. Both men were trapped in the vehicle.

Notch is scheduled to appear before Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Frachione on Friday for his arraignment. No lawyer for Notch was listed on court documents.

