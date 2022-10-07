Nimitz student arrested

Oct. 7—ECISD police arrested a 6th grader at Nimitz Middle School Thursday afternoon for saying he would shoot up the school.

He is charged with the Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus, a news release said.

"School and school district leaders will continue to treat any mention of school violence seriously, and will continue to charge students criminally as well as apply school discipline if threats like this are made," the release said.