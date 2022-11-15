Nimitz student arrested

Nov. 15—Monday afternoon during a class, a 7th-grade student at Nimitz Middle School told other students he had a gun in his backpack.

The campus police officer was immediately called and found this to not be true. After investigating, it was determined the student did, indeed, make the comment about having a gun, and though he did not have a weapon, he is now charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or bus, a news release said.

"School leaders do not feel that students were ever in danger, however, statements of this nature are taken very seriously and appropriate consequences will be given to the student," the release said.