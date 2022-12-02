Nimitz student arrested

Dec. 2—This afternoon, an 8th grade boy at Nimitz Middle School told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did make the threat. He was arrested and charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. This particular event began with students sending hurtful Snap Chat messages to each other, a news release said.

"School and school district leaders are asking parents to please speak with their children about the types of messages they post on social media, as well as reminding them to talk with their children about the serious consequences that follow making this type of school threat," the release said.