Nina Arkilahti Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (STO:SHB A)

Some Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (STO:SHB A) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Nina Arkilahti recently sold a whopping kr6.0m worth of stock at a price of kr96.34 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the dump amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

Check out our latest analysis for Svenska Handelsbanken

Svenska Handelsbanken Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Nina Arkilahti was the biggest sale of Svenska Handelsbanken shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of kr96.10. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 16650 shares for kr1.7m. On the other hand they divested 418473 shares, for kr40m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Svenska Handelsbanken than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:SHB A Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

I will like Svenska Handelsbanken better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Svenska Handelsbanken

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Svenska Handelsbanken insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about kr1.5b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Svenska Handelsbanken Tell Us?

The stark truth for Svenska Handelsbanken is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Svenska Handelsbanken.

But note: Svenska Handelsbanken may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.